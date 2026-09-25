The Rev. Babs Miller, a lesbian chaplain at Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico’s church, says that Jesus did not die for the sins of humanity – and is not sure whether God’s Son even really existed in the first place.

Miller is listed as an “out” lesbian chaplain at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, who came out of retirement to serve the church again in 2022 because she “missed the fun of doing ministry here, and I missed all the people.”

In an unearthed video, Miller stunningly reveals that she does not believe some of the bedrock foundations of the Gospel at all. She openly doubted Jesus’s entire existence, dismissed the virgin birth as nothing more than a wild idea rooted in paganism, and concluded that even if Jesus did exist, He certainly “didn’t die” for the sins of humanity.

“Part of what we encourage here is for people to think for themselves,” she said in what appears to be an undercover video featuring an individual asking if “we” really believe in Jesus’s virgin birth.

“It’s kind of like what they say in 12-step programs: Take what you want and leave the rest,” she said. “And I know that would greatly offend your relatives who want to hang on to these archaic rules. Mary and the virgin birth comes out of the pagan belief that the gods came down and impregnated people that people were still hanging on to during that time.”

“We have no way of knowing if Jesus really existed any more than we have of knowing that the original Buddha ever existed,” she continued, before revealing that “whether or not Jesus existed doesn’t really matter to me.”

“The fact remains that that message that was delivered by someone named Jesus, supposedly, and it could have all been made up for all I know. And the God in the Old Testament is not a loving God,” she continued, describing Him as “vengeful” and showcasing her stunning lack of understanding of what happened in the Garden of Eden that separated humanity from God as well as of the law, which Jesus came to fulfill on humanity’s behalf – His ministry of reconciliation.

After doubting His existence, she then insulted Jesus’s sacrifice, concluding that He was “political” and that He was not put on the cross to “save us” at all.

“Jesus was put on that cross not to save us,” she said. “Jesus was put on that cross because Rome hated him, and they thought he was a a threat to their domination of that area, and so they killed him.”

She continued, “He didn’t die to save our sins.”

The individual speaking to Miller then asked if Jesus was more of a “social justice warrior,” to which Miller quickly agreed.

“Yes. So that makes a whole lot more sense to me than to say that some God would kill His Son for us. That doesn’t make sense,” she said, revealing, again, that she lacks any fundamental understanding of the Bible and Gospel message of God doing what humanity could not by sending His perfect son to fulfill the law and shed His blood in our place, willingly presenting Himself as the perfect sacrifice before the Father.

That is lost on Miller, who continued, “How does that make up for all the things I can do? No, it doesn’t.”

The theological mess comes as no surprise: The head pastor of Talarico’s church, Rev. Jim Rigby, also spends his days doubting the Gospel. As Breitbart News reported, he once rejected the entire cornerstone of the Gospel, stating in an Easter message Jesus may have not risen from the dead. Rather, humans say that to make the message more “manageable.”

“…what lies underneath, what’s too big, what’s too deep, what’s too mysterious. But we’re human beings and we want to make it manageable. So we want to try to move the mystery into magic because you can control magic,” he said in the 2023 sermon. During that sermon, he said it is “possible” that someone stole Jesus’s body instead. He asked the members of the congregation if they “want to live your life based on a maybe.”

“Do you want to just bet your entire life on what somebody a long time ago told you because somebody told him that? Or is it possible that the symbols are calling you to a deeper understanding of the human condition?” he asked, dismissing Jesus’s sacrifice and victory over death.

Breitbart News said:

Once again, God sending His only Son to Earth to live a sinless life – fulfilling the law which humans could not do – and sacrificing Himself to reconcile humanity back to God is the basis of the Gospel and the hope Christians have in Jesus. But to Rigby, it is considered a “maybe” one should not build their life on. Rather, Rigby said humanity needs to “see the sacred in every being,” including plants. “Maybe the person I’m sitting next to is as close as I need to get. Religious symbols — if they’re healthy — are not symbols of something that happened. They’re symbols of the principles by which everything happens, if that makes any sense,” he said.

“I think it’s this: We need to see the sacred in every being on the face of the planet. I think animals, too. Plants. But if we just love each other, wouldn’t that be good? But when we make the resurrection about Jesus, that doesn’t happen when it’s just about Jesus,” he said, even doubting if eternity is real and stating that “living fully” in the present moment is “close to heaven as you need to get.”

Talarico has openly embraced these sentiments and unbiblical doctrines, expressing them throughout his political career in a variety of ways, including openly doubting that Jesus is the only way.