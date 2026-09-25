Polling shows incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) leading Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, and billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson (R) is narrowly ahead of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) in the state’s gubernatorial contest.

Insider Advantage released a survey on Friday showing one-term Sen. Ossoff ahead of Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and owns a trucking company, 50 percent to 42 percent. Eight percent of poll respondents are undecided a little more than a month from election day.

In the Peach State’s gubernatorial race, billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson (R) is leading former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) 48 percent to 46 percent. Six percent of poll respondents are undecided, according to the survey.

“In my many years as a pollster and analyst, I’ve never seen something like this. Usually a well-funded Republican Senate candidate is close (in terms of percentage of likely voters) to that for a well-funded gubernatorial candidate. But if this trend holds, there will be a lot of ‘ticket splitting’ in a state not known for it,” InsiderAdvantage Pollster Matt Towery said in a statement.

“The real difference is with voters who identify as independent. Jackson and Lance Bottoms are basically tied among that group. But Collins is losing independents by almost twenty points. Jackson and his team have run the superior campaign, finding ways to appeal to suburban and exurban voters in the sprawling metro Atlanta area,” he continued. “I do believe there is a chance to see the Senate race tighten. But with Ossoff already at fifty percent, it is a serious challenge for Collins.”

RealClear Polling rates the Georgia Senate Race a “toss-up,” and its polling average shows Ossoff with an average projected lead of eight points.

RealClear Polling also rates the governor’s race a “toss-up,” and its polling average shows Jackson with a projected 0.7-point lead.

The survey was conducted with 1,200 likely Georgia voters, Sept. 22-23.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.