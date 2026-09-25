WATCH: Kamala Harris Dishes Up Word Salad to Explain Algorithms

She’s done it again.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris this week attempted to explain social media algorithms, resulting in a meandering, laughter-punctuated soundbite in a classic Harris “word salad.”

Harris, the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee told the “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” podcast this week it’s time to “psyche it out a bit,” contending that algorithms are basically trying to diminish social media user’s curiosity.

“They’re trying to dumb people down with the assumption that people don’t have any interest beyond what they have already seen,” she said. “Think about that.”

The host nodded: “Oh yeah, the algorithm.”

Then Harris took a deep dive into the subject, launching into a flower metaphor to make her point.

“But the algorithm suggesting I have no more interest because I’m looking at this yellow flower,” she said. “I’m only interested in yellow flowers… as though my brain can’t handle the fact that there may be a pink flower, right, right, that I might be interested in looking at, right?”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the point was, but the Washington Times interpreted the words as “algorithms are manipulating people.”

Her solution, the newspaper decided was, “understanding how the algorithm is manipulating us and figuring out how we’re gonna psych it out a bit.”

Harris this week showed up to campaign with Abdul El Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan. She’s also planning stops in Georgia and Nevada.

The 61-year-old former VP and one-term U.S. senator from California is still weighing whether to make another run for the White House. Some early polls show she would start leading the field of potential Democrat candidates.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.