America First Champion Senator Bernie Moreno Steps into the Fight Club October 1

Only in the Breitbart Fight Club can YOU interact LIVE with our nation’s top leaders. And on Thursday October 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern, one of President Trump’s fiercest America First advocates in the Senate, Senator Bernie Moreno, will be entering the ring for this LIVE MEMBERS ONLY interactive event hosted by hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Join us for this online event with live audience Q&A …

After defeating Democrat Sherrod Brown in 2024, Moreno wasted no time establishing himself as Trump’s point man in the Senate for championing the America First agenda. He has been one of Trump’s top warriors and most effective messengers on Capitol Hill, and he has already established himself as a key player in bringing more America First patriots to the Senate.

Moreno is positioned to expand his role as a leader of the America First movement, and you have the opportunity to hear all about his vision for America’s future.

With under 40 days until the midterm elections, Senator Moreno will bring his brand of authentic politics into the ring covering topics ranging from the defense of American workers to the fight against globalism and China to his fierce stand against illegal immigration.

And YOU get to hear him LIVE and even have YOUR questions answered. Not a bad way to spend an evening. However, this online event is for eligible Breitbart Fight Club members only, and you can become one by joining now. Select “Middleweight” membership, billed annually, and we will email you a registration pass.

Previous heavyweights to step into the Fight Club Roundtable ring include Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro, Ambassador Mike Huckabee, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), and Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka.

Only the Breitbart Fight Club gives members a chance to hang out together AND brings our nation’s leaders to YOU, so that you can connect with them in a live, interactive forum.

Click here NOW and join at Middleweight, billed annually, to get:

And, of course, you’ll get the obligatory coffee mug ($20 value):



And this super cool rocks glass ($15 value):

So, you can start and end your day with Breitbart.

Join by midnight on Thursday, October 1, and we will email your registration pass to attend this exclusive event.