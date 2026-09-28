Abdul El-Sayed Benefiting From $15 Million Via ‘Epstein Class’ Donors

Michigan Muslim Socialist Abdulrahman El-Sayed promises in his campaign to get money out of politics and campaigns with far-left surrogates like Rep. Ro Khanna railing against the “Epstein class.” But he is secretly benefitting from over $15 million from those associated with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

After meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Washington last week, his Senate Majority PAC (SMP) invested an extra $10 million into Michigan’s Senate race, bringing the group’s total investment to $30 million boosting El-Sayed.

SMP has been funded by the same “Epstein class” billionaires that Democrats like El-Sayed say they want to get out of politics. In total, $15,150,000 of SMP donations are linked to Epstein-associated individuals, which now go towards electing candidates like El-Sayed in November.

Those donors include:

Vinod Khosla

A February 8, 2011 email from Boris Nikolic to Epstein listed Khosla as a great dinner invitee according to a document in the Department of Justice’s online repository.

Later, Khosla helped Nikolic receive office space. Epstein advised Nikolic through the arrangement, saying “take your office at Khosla… it will come together.” Epstein later advised to “find what infrastructure of khosal you can use… find a place where you can have someone over for dinner.” (Department of Justice, 6/14/14 ; Department of Justice, 5/31/14 ; Department of Justice, 6/5/14)

Jon Stryker

In 2014, an Epstein associate suggested that he copy Jon Stryker’s playbook to bury his negative press post-conviction.

In addition, George Soros’ Democracy PAC and Michael Bloomberg’s American Opportunity Action, have both contributed to SMP:

George Soros

A 2007 article preserved in the DOJ production lists Soros and Epstein among people involved in a group seeking to establish a $10 million endowment led by Henry Jarecki.

In an FBI victim statement, George Soros was implicated for being on a yacht with Jeffrey Epstein, in which he witnessed the victim being sodomized and raped, in a heavily drug induced state, with the bottoms of his feet being slashed.

Michael Bloomberg

Reporting based on the 2026 DOJ release found that Epstein and Maxwell had contact with Bloomberg’s assistants, invited him to events, and appeared on invitations with him.

Monday is also the day of a major Hollywood fundraiser for El-Sayed at the home of Jeffrey Soros, the nephew of George, with co-hosts including Pod Save America hosts Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, and Hamas fanboy Ben Rhodes, according to an invitation.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.