CNN Data Shows MAGA Republicans Match Democrats in Midterm Voting Motivation

MAGA Republicans are just as likely as Democrats to say they are certain to vote in the 2026 midterm elections, according to figures CNN presented Monday.

Among Democrats, 71 percent said they were certain to vote. The figure was also 71 percent among MAGA Republicans.

CNN’s Harry Enten also looked at whether President Donald Trump has lost support among MAGA Republicans since the 2024 election. Trump won 99 percent of the MAGA Republican vote against Kamala Harris, Enten said. His approval rating among the group now stands at 98 percent.

“Perhaps surprisingly, I might have thought it would be 100%, but it was 99%,” Enten said of Trump’s 2024 vote share.

Comparing that figure with Trump’s current approval rating, Enten said, “There’s been no real decline in MAGA support for the Trump administration.”

The figures show that Trump retains strong support among MAGA Republicans and that the same share of MAGA Republicans and Democrats say they are certain to vote in the midterms.

The report drew reactions online from people who said they were eager to vote and predicted Trump’s upcoming rallies would boost turnout.