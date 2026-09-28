Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey announced that he was stepping down from his role “to return” to his family in Missouri.

In a post on X, Bailey thanked President Donald Trump, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Attorney General Todd Blanche for the “opportunity to serve in the FBI.”

“I want to thank President Trump, @AGToddBlanche, and @FBIDirectorKash for the opportunity to serve in the FBI,” Bailey wrote. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we have delivered historic results in our mission to Make America Safe Again.”

“With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri,” Bailey continued. “I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability, and restore public trust in this institution of excellence.”

Prior to Bailey’s announcement, “two people familiar with the matter” told NBC News that Bailey, who previously served as Missouri’s attorney general, was leaving.

Bailey’s announcement of his departure from the agency comes a year after he “joined the FBI in the newly created position of ‘co-deputy director’ in September 2025,” according to the outlet.

MS NOW Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian also shared in a post on X that “three people familiar with the matter” told MS NOW that Bailey was stepping down from his position.

“Bailey had been overseeing election related matters, among other things. His message to the workforce said he was leaving for family reasons,” Dilanian wrote. “He was said to have been annoyed about the recent demotion of two senior counterterrorism agents in the Washington Field office over there [sic] handling an investigation into harassing phone calls to Stephen Miller’s wife.”