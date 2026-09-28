Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV), whose estimated net worth reaches as high as $6.46 million based on her 2025 financial disclosure, received $81,615 in taxpayer-funded reimbursements for lodging in Washington, DC, dating back to 2023, according to House spending records.

An analysis of Lee’s 2025 personal financial disclosure provided to Breitbart News estimates her net worth at between $2,173,035 and $6,460,000. House Statements of Disbursements show that she received $81,615 in lodging reimbursements under budget object code 2107, covering expenses dating to January 2023, with payments reported through June 2026.

Among the largest individual reimbursements were $4,176 for October 2023, $3,354 for March 2023, and another $3,354 for May 2023. More recently, Lee received $2,744 for January 2025, $2,760 for June 2025, and $2,484 for April 2026, according to the records.

The House established a reimbursement program in late 2022 that allows lawmakers to recover qualifying lodging, meal, and incidental expenses incurred while conducting official business in Washington. The program was intended to help members offset the costs of maintaining residences in both Washington and their home districts, particularly those who could not afford accommodations in the capital. A June 2024 Pop Vox Foundation report noted that some lawmakers previously slept in their congressional offices because they could not afford accommodations in Washington.

Lee has previously faced scrutiny over her financial disclosures. In September 2021, Business Insider reported that she failed to properly disclose more than 200 stock transactions dating to early 2020, valued between approximately $267,000 and $3.3 million. Her office said the transactions had been executed by a third-party money manager without her input and that she worked with a financial adviser and the House Ethics Committee to submit the disclosures after becoming aware of them.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) subsequently filed an ethics complaint against Lee. In August 2022, Business Insider reported additional late disclosures involving eight transactions made by Lee and her husband during 2021, valued at up to $155,000. FACT filed another complaint the following month, arguing that lawmakers remain responsible for timely disclosures regardless of whether or not they personally execute their trades.

A September 2022 New York Times investigation also identified Lee among 97 members of Congress whose families had traded stocks in industries potentially affected by their committee assignments. The investigation identified six potential conflicts involving Lee’s transactions, including pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks, while she served on a committee examining drug pricing and surprise medical billing. Her spokesperson said a money manager executed the trades without her input.

Lee has also taken several international trips sponsored by Center Forward, a bipartisan dark-money group that has historically received funding from major corporations and the pharmaceutical industry group PhRMA, according to the Detroit News. Her latest travel disclosure shows that the organization spent $13,765.13 on her June 2026 trip to Amsterdam, including $11,660.13 for transportation and $1,780 for lodging. Lee stayed at the W Amsterdam, which costs $450 per night and is marketed by Marriott as a luxury spa hotel.

In June 2025, Center Forward spent $23,868 for Lee and her adult son to attend an International Issues Conference in London, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They stayed at the five-star InterContinental London Park Lane, where accommodations cost approximately $290 per night. The House Ethics Committee approved the trip.

The organization also paid $3,450 for Lee and her daughter to attend an ethics committee-approved conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in June 2024. They stayed at The Ivens Hotel, where rooms cost approximately $300 per night. Altogether, the three disclosed trips accounted for more than $41,000 in Center Forward-sponsored travel expenses between 2024 and 2026, separate from the taxpayer-funded Washington lodging reimbursements.

House rules permit members to claim qualifying lodging expenses incurred while conducting official business in Washington. The reimbursement program was designed in part to help lawmakers who struggle to afford housing in both Washington and their home districts, although the information reviewed does not establish a personal-wealth restriction. Lee’s reported $81,615 in reimbursements does not, on its own, establish a violation of House rules.

Lee’s office did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment by the time of publication.

Lee, who is seeking reelection in Nevada’s Third Congressional District, drew criticism from Republican candidate Dr. Jeff Gunter in March, who claimed she “just wants to line her pockets,” said she had “aided and abetted Joe Biden in flooding our country with illegal aliens,” and called her “out of touch.” Despite touting her bipartisan record, Lee deleted a post about Trump’s planned Supreme Court visit in April in which she wrote, “I’ll pray they fuck him to his face.” She later said War Secretary Pete Hegseth made her want to “beat the shit out of him.” In July, Lee voted for legislation banning congressional purchases of individual stocks amid backlash of a trust tied to her that sold up to $1 million in casino shares in July 2025, approximately two weeks before the stock declined sharply. Her office said she was transferring holdings received in her divorce into diversified funds, “going above and beyond what’s required of her by law and ethics rules.”