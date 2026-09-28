A spiritual leader called upon his followers to repent for eating beef and raising cattle. But he’s not a religiously observant vegetarian in India. He’s a Democrat in the big cattle state of Kansas and is running for U.S. senator.

An exclusive by Fox News Monday morning reported that nominee Adam Hamilton, who for years led the largest United Methodist church in the nation, often gave “woke” sermons at odds with the state’s culture and agrarian economy.

The minister is seeking to unseat one-term Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) in November. Kansas is the nation’s third-largest producer of beef, according to the Kansas Livestock Association.

Heads of cattle in the state, just over 5.8 million, exceed the number of Kansans, with the state’s population sitting at roughly 2.9 million, Fox reported.

That’s right: There are twice as many cattle as there are people in Kansas.

In one sermon, reviewed by Fox News Digital, Hamilton called on his congregation to repent of their carbon footprints, which included consuming beef.

According to the cable news outlet:

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s sermon was part scripture, part PowerPoint presentation on how greenhouse gases occur and their impact on the environment. And during his 44-minute talk, Hamilton suggested that one of Kansas’ staple economic drivers, beef, was a major contributor to the problem. “Some of the things that we grow, because we like to eat them, like cattle, end up producing more carbon dioxide than other crops that we could grow, other forms of food that we could have,” Hamilton said. “And so, in all of these ways, we are creating or adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in our world.”

“That’s what repentance means — I saw things differently, it changed my heart, and it changed my behavior,” Hamilton said during a January 2020 sermon titled “What Would Jesus Say About Climate Change?”

“In a state with more cattle than people, Hamilton saying that Kansans need [sic] repent for eating too much beef and flip-flopping on the Farm Bill proves he’d be just like every other liberal Democrat in the Senate,” his opponent Marshall told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Kansas has a nearly 100-year history of electing GOP senators. But the race between Hamilton and Marshall has unexpectedly tightened in recent months.

High fuel prices, particularly diesel in a farm state like Kansas, “are giving voters anxiety and expanding the map of battleground states that Republicans need to defend to maintain their majority in the Senate,” Fox News Digital said.

Hamilton’s campaign claimed that Marshall has “repeatedly introduced legislation to reduce emissions from cattle and claimed ‘everyone’s concerned about the methane production in the cattle industry.'”

“Marshall even bragged how the decline of the herd ‘eliminated half of the methane gas produced from cattle already,'” Hamilton spokesperson Tyson Brody said.

He continued, “As Adam said at the debate, Roger should repent for failing to stand up for Kansas cattle producers on tariffs, foreign imports, and skyrocketing diesel prices.”

He added, “And now he should repent for attacking Adam for something Roger Marshall said himself in the Senate. Kansas producers don’t need lectures from someone who voted to put warning labels on hot dogs and bacon.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.