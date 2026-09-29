CNN, MS NOW and Politico Seek Court Intervention to Block Trump from Stripping White House Credentials

Three news outlets President Donald Trump stripped of White House credentials were back before a federal court Monday night seeking to temporarily restore their access until the case is resolved.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico allege the administration has “persisted in unpredictably and inconsistently implementing its ban” despite a judge’s restraining order — including banning CNN from White House pool duties.

The plaintiffs also urged federal judge Timothy Kelly to set a hearing on the matter before his temporary restraining order against Trump’s media ban expires at the end of the day on October 8.

AP reports attorneys for CNN, MS NOW and Politico wrote in the 42-page filing detailing their opposition and displeasure at Trump’s “unlawful” initiative:

The White House’s words and actions leave little doubt that it will immediately reinstitute a complete ban of CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO if allowed the opportunity. Because the ban is an unlawful assault on the most fundamental First Amendment freedoms and will inflict irreparable harm on Plaintiffs and the public if not restrained, this Court should preliminarily enjoin its enforcement pending the resolution of this case.

It was the latest development in the combative saga of the Trump administration and the three elite, legacy news organisations.

A two-week temporary restraining order on Trump’s ban of the three organizations, issued by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly last week, restored the outlets’ White House access, but expires early next month.

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The preliminary injunction requested in Monday’s filing would extend the White House access until the case is finally resolved.

The filing came a day after the Trump administration made clear it would not resile from its contention the sudden ban, which began Sept. 19, was justified.

“When it comes to the White House, it is the people’s house,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said on ABC on Sunday, echoing an argument the administration has made since the beginning.

“It is a privilege, and not a right, to be there.”

The Trump administration has until October 2 to respond to the latest filing. The three organisations are expected to submit a final written brief by October 5.

Kelly said he would schedule a hearing and planned to rule “expeditiously.”