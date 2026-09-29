The left “hates America,” and is trying to “undermine it with their immigration policy,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing what could happen if Democrats win the House and implement their policies, including open borders.

Host Mike Slater pointed to the rhetoric of Democrats who stand against the Trump administration’s efforts to shut the border down, halting illegal immigration. Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, explained that the easiest way to see what their policy would be is to look at sanctuary jurisdictions across the country.

“The best thing to look at is sanctuary jurisdiction. I mean, almost a third of the country now lives in a jurisdiction where the politicians tell local law enforcement not to work with federal law enforcement in enforcing federal law when you’re dealing with an illegal migrant who’s committed another crime,” Jordan pointed out.

“The crime of entering the country is not — I mean, they’ve committed another crime. They’re in a jail. The detainer notice is sent to the jail, saying, ‘Hey, if you’re going to let so and so out, give us a heads up. We’ll apprehend him at the jail with one agent instead of having to do it on the street with ten,’ and they say, ‘No, no, no, no.’ They just give the federal government, federal law enforcement, the finger,” the Ohio lawmaker explained, noting this is a “systematic plan” of the left, which he then detailed:

Step one, he said, kicked off under the Biden administration.

“Step one, we saw it under Joe Biden: Let in ten million. Open up the border, let in ten million, illegal migrants. Step two, create sanctuary jurisdictions, which makes it difficult to apprehend those individuals when they commit another crime. Step three, don’t fund the guys who do the apprehending. Don’t fund ICE to shut down the government twice. And now they’ve taken it to a fourth step,” he said, revealing that it is getting rid of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) altogether.

“Don’t even have anyone who enforces the federal law when it comes to immigration. So this is how ridiculous it is, and it’s all designed to undermine the country,” Jordan said. “Never forget, the left hates America.”

He continued, “I mean, I would argue the left – there are 193 countries in the world. I would argue the left hates two – two countries, America and Israel. The two countries created for a purpose. One says the individual is supreme. He gets to go out and chase his goals and dreams and achieve things with freedom. And the other one says we’re going to have a place for Jewish people. We’re persecuted all over the world. We’re going to give you a place to come home and and be safe.”

“I mean, two countries created for a purpose. The left hate those two. They don’t hate all the other wacko countries in the world. They hate the two best, the greatest country ever is our country,” Jordan made clear. “They hate it, and they’re trying to undermine it with their immigration policy. It’s a systematic plan, and we have to go tell the people, the American people.”

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