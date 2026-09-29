Veteran Action is backing Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) in Alaska’s senate race, praising him as a strong supporter of America’s veterans in an exclusive ad first obtained by Breitbart News.

Veteran Action, which describes itself as an advocate for America First policies that “strengthen national security and provide unwavering support for our veterans,” is releasing the ad backing Sen. Sullivan in the race against former Democratic Congresswoman Mary Peltola and others, including another Republican candidate, ironically named Dan Sullivan.

But Veteran Action is backing the senator. “Thirty years in the Marine Corps, recalled to active duty twice, including a tour in Afghanistan dismantling terrorist networks,” Veteran Action says in the ad first obtained by Breitbart News. “Now he’s co-sponsoring the Veterans Access Act so veterans get the care they earned, and he backs the Veterans Bill of Rights: Real protections, real accountability at the VA [Department of Veterans Affairs].”

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Indeed, Sullivan, who serves on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC), is among those who introduced the Protecting Regular Order (PRO) for Veterans Act in the Senate and celebrated its passage in the upper chamber last year.

“America’s veterans, who’ve served and sacrificed greatly for our country, deserve a Department of Veterans Affairs that is held to the highest possible standard of accountability,” he said in a statement at the time. “The shocking budget debacle last year demonstrated that this agency is not meeting that high bar that we all expect.”

“I want to thank my Senate colleagues for joining me in passing legislation to establish basic accountability measures at the VA, like quarterly in-person budget reports to Congress and the withholding of bonuses for senior VA and OMB [Office of Management and Budget] leaders involved in any future budget debacle. I urge my colleagues in the House to pass our PRO Vets Act for commonsense guardrails on VA leadership that will help safeguard the benefits of our courageous veterans who’ve sacrificed so much on our behalf,” he added.

His office provided a timeline of the work done to ensure accountability at the VA:

In the summer of 2024, the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) announced that it was experiencing a historic budget shortfall of $15 billion and would need $3 billion immediately to ensure the delivery of veterans’ benefits.

On July 31, 2024, Senators Sullivan and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) sent a letter to the SVAC chairman demanding an immediate hearing on the reported budget shortfall.

On September 18, 2024, SVAC held a hearing on the funding shortfall and Sen. Sullivan introduced the PRO Vets Act.

On September 19, 2024, Sen. Sullivan attempted to pass the PRO Vets Act as an amendment to a VA supplemental funding package, but it was blocked by Senate Democrats.

On November 18, 2024, Sen. Sullivan and 15 of his colleagues sent a letter to the SVAC chairman demanding greater accountability and oversight of the VA.

On February 5, 2025, Sen. Sullivan and 10 of his colleagues introduced the PRO Vets Act in the Senate.

He has also supported the ACCESS Act as well as the Veterans Bill of Rights.

“Veteran Action endorses Dan Sullivan because he leads from the front on veterans policy,” Mark Lucas, founder and president of Veteran Action, said in a statement. “As a Marine, he never stopped serving.”

This comes on the heels of Veteran Action also backing Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) in her race, deeming her another champion for America’s veterans.