Federal Watchdog Reveals Vetting Errors in 40% of Biden’s Afghan Migrants Resettled in U.S.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General (IG) Joseph Cuffari reveals that former President Joe Biden’s administration oversaw vetting errors in 40 percent of asylum applications in its massive Afghan resettlement to the United States.

In 2021, as part of Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. Armed Forces from Afghanistan, the administration created Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), which saw the resettlement of roughly 75,000 Afghans in mere months — some of whom were not interviewed in-person beforehand.

The DHS IG now finds that 4 in 10 asylum files of Afghan migrants had vetting errors.

“The prevalence and type of errors suggest U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services may have missed opportunities to potentially link names provided by applicants to derogatory information,” the DHS IG writes, “which in turn would compromise the integrity of alien registration file (A-File) contents that future users rely upon for immigration administration and enforcement activities.”

The Inspector General’s final report, dated September 23, 2026, detailed:

We analyzed a statistical sample of 678 applications from the 13,682 adjudicated applications from the OAW population of Afghan evacuees who resettled in the United States. Within the applications we reviewed, we identified 303 missed aliases, 23 missing security checks, 45 unresolved records, and 115 other documentation issues. Most errors resulted from missed aliases or incomplete documentation, including two cases related to potential inadmissibility on terrorism-related grounds. Some errors resulted from an Asylum Officer not identifying a spelling variation of a name or not reprinting and adding a document to the A-file. [Emphasis added]

The DHS IG’s revelations are only the latest to show failures by the Biden administration in its resettling of thousands of Afghans across American communities in 2021 and 2022.

In one such recent case, a 27-year-old Afghan man was arrested in Oklahoma last year after allegedly planning an Election Day terrorist attack on Americans. The man had been brought to the United States as part of OAW.

In April 2023, a former Department of Defense (DOD) official revealed to Congress that some unvetted Afghans resettled in the U.S. were found to have been involved in placing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Afghanistan to kill American troops.

In 2021, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) requested information about the number of Afghans who sought entry to the United States and were listed on the federal government’s “No Fly List” because of their ties to Islamic terrorism. Biden’s top agency officials refused to disclose the total.

In September 2022, the DHS IG issued a bombshell report detailing how the Biden administration imported Afghans who were “not fully vetted” and could “pose a risk to national security.”

Similarly, in February 2022, a DOD IG report revealed that Biden’s agencies failed to properly vet Afghans who arrived in the United States and that about 50 Afghans were flagged for “significant security concerns” after their resettlement.

Most of the unvetted Afghans flagged for possible terrorism ties, the DOD IG report stated, have since disappeared into American communities. The report noted that as of September 17, 2021, only three of 31 Afghans flagged with specific “derogatory information” could be located.

In August 2022, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) detailed allegations from a whistleblower who claimed the Biden administration knowingly resettled almost 400 Afghans in the United States who were listed as “potential threats” in federal databases and had urged staff to cut corners in the vetting process.

In May 2022, a Project Veritas report alleged the Biden administration resettled in American communities Afghans listed on the federal government’s “Terrorism Watch List.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.