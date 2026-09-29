Paxton and Talarico Tied at 48 Percent in Latest Poll for Texas Senate Seat

Texas U.S. Senate hopefuls Ken Paxton (R) and James Talarico (D) are neck and neck in a poll released just days after a previous poll had the Democrat in the lead.

A Stratus Intelligence survey conducted from September 22-24 among 865 likely voters in the upcoming November election concluded that Paxton, the Republican Texas attorney general, and Talarico, a Democrat state legislator, each have 48 percent support, with 4 percent undecided.

Paxton’s image was rated 41 percent favorable versus 55 percent unfavorable, compared with Talarico’s 46 percent favorable and 49 percent unfavorable.

While the Republican leads among voters aged 55 and older, Talarico is leading the younger crowd.

The poll, which was sponsored by Texans for a Conservative Majority, also found that Republican candidates lead in the six other statewide executive races included in the survey:

Governor: Greg Abbott leads Gina Hinojosa 50 percent-45 percent Lieutenant Governor: Dan Patrick leads Vikki Goodwin 49 percent-44 percent Attorney General: Mayes Middleton leads Nathan Johnson 47 percent-42 percent Commissioner of Agriculture: Nate Sheets leads Clayton Tucker 47 percent-41 percent Comptroller: Don Huffines leads Sarah Eckhardt 49 percent-43 percent Railroad Commissioner: Bo French leads Jon Rosenthal 46 percent-44 percent

Paxton and Talarico each garnering 48 percent support in the Stratus poll comes after a Marist poll released last Tuesday found Talarico with a six-point lead.

According to that poll, which was conducted with 1,139 Texas registered voters from September 17-20, Talarico got 50 percent support over Paxton’s 44 percent.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.