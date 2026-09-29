A website that supports Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R) is targeting Democrat nominee Adam Hamilton over past sermons, his church’s activities, and his involvement with national Democrats as the two candidates compete for the state’s U.S. Senate seat.

The website, RealAdamHamilton.com, is paid for by Kansans for Marshall and states that it is not affiliated with Hamilton or his campaign. It focuses on Hamilton, the founding and senior pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, across six subjects: his comments about beef and climate change, remarks about race and the racial makeup of Kansas and Johnson County, his church’s involvement with Kansas City PrideFest, the United Methodist Church’s split over LGBT policy, his inclusion on an invitation for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reception, and remarks about violence committed by people who were Christians or shaped by Christianity.

The first section, titled “Got Beef? Not Adam,” focuses on a sermon in which Hamilton discussed beef consumption as part of carbon footprints and called for repentance over behaviors contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

“Some of the things that we grow, because we like to eat them, like cattle, end up producing more carbon dioxide than other crops that we could grow, other forms of food that we could have,” Hamilton said. “And so, in all of these ways, we are creating or adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in our world.”

Hamilton later connected changing behavior to repentance.

“That’s what repentance means — I saw things differently, it changed my heart, and it changed my behavior,” Hamilton said during the January 2020 sermon, titled “What Would Jesus Say About Climate Change?”

The website’s second section, titled “Kansas Is Too White for Adam,” features two Hamilton sermon clips and says Hamilton believes Kansas “has too many white and beige people.”

The third section scrutinizes Hamilton over the Church of the Resurrection’s involvement with Kansas City PrideFest. Under the heading “Church-Sponsored Drag Queen Story Time & Gay Pride Festival,” the website states, “Adam Hamilton fully embraces DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion], and his church funded Drag Queen Story Time.” It displays images identifying the Church of the Resurrection as a 2025 PrideFest sponsor alongside an image advertising PrideFest’s “Youth & Teen Tents,” which promoted stage acts, free books, story time, arts and crafts projects, and other activities. The website also displays a June 2020 Church of the Resurrection’s “Vision for Racial Justice.”

The fourth section, “Hamilton Split Methodist Church Over LGBT Policy,” says, “Adam Hamilton forced the United Methodist Church to ordain LGBT clergy, which caused a million members of the denomination to leave.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Hamilton said congregants who came out to him as gay led him to reconsider how he interpreted certain biblical passages, asking during a 2015 pastors’ panel, “How in fact did God inspire it? How much latitude do we have to push back on it? Where can we say, you know, here I think Paul’s wrong?” Hamilton called it “a really unnerving thought.”

The website’s fifth section, labeled “Schumer’s Rubber Stamp,” points to Hamilton’s inclusion on an invitation for a September 16 Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) fall reception. The invitation lists Hamilton alongside Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (NY), DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), DSCC Vice Chair Adam Schiff (CA), and Democrat Sens. Michael Bennet (CO), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Tammy Duckworth (IL), Tim Kaine (VA), Jeff Merkley (OR), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Peter Welch (VT), and Sheldon Whitehouse (RI).

“Stand up to Schumer? He’ll just be a rubber stamp,” the website declares. It adds, “Adam Hamilton says he won’t support Chuck Schumer, but he’s already gone to D.C. to kiss the ring.”

The sixth and final section, titled “Be Afraid of Who?” highlights a sermon in which Hamilton said, “How many Islamic terrorist acts have been committed in Kansas City? … I can’t think of any. But I can think of several people who were killed … by people who were either Christians or at least somehow shaped by Christianity,” according to the excerpt displayed by the website.

Hamilton has said people of other religions could ultimately reach Heaven through Jesus even if they did not recognize him during their lifetimes. During a 2022 sermon, Hamilton said Muslims, Hindus, Jews, and others view God through different religious “lenses,” before concluding, “When it comes to other faiths, I believe as a Christian that they are going to — when they get to heaven, they’re going to see Jesus and they’re going to say, ‘Ah, it was you all along that I was searching for,’ but I don’t fear that those folks will spend eternity in Hell.”

Hamilton also said during a 2018 sermon that Jesus Christ’s warning about harming children should be considered when viewing reports of migrant families being separated at the southern border. “When you see news stories where children are crying and they’re being taken away from their parents, you should look at those stories in the light of what Jesus said about what happens when you harm children,” Hamilton said after recounting Jesus’s warning that it would be better for someone who harms a child to have “a millstone tied around your neck” and be thrown into the sea than face God’s wrath.