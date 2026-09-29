WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump launched a user-friendly AI tool, America.gov, on Tuesday to make online government services much easier for citizens to navigate.

Trump said at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium during the website’s unveiling that it is “one of the most revolutionary product launches of all time.”

America.gov features a search bar designed to instantly point users to the government service they need, rather than forcing them to sift through a broad spectrum of niche, individual government websites, as has long been the case.

“Instead of forcing citizens to search through the endless maze of tens of thousands of terrible government websites and rules and more than ten thousand forms… you’ll now have one front door for every single question. Everything will be answered easily and quickly — a digital home built around your time and your life. You’ll save hours and hours,” Trump said.

“Anyone who’s used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand instantly how to use America.gov, not complicated,” he added.

Trump said Tuesday’s launch is just the beginning, as the website will expand and integrate across government services in the near future. At the end of his remarks, he signed an executive order directing the integration.

The order directs “every federal government agency to make all of their public-facing services integrate directly with America.gov as soon as possible,” he said.

“Our goal is that anything you might need from the United States government will be accessible at your fingertips and very quickly at your command,” he added.

U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia, who co-founded Airbnb and has launched major government websites like TrumpRx.gov and TrumpAccounts.gov, gave a tutorial on how the state-of-the-art website works and the features soon to be added, before Trump took the stage.

“For the first time, there’s one place to get everything done across the entire American government; 29,000 websites in one,” Gebbia said.

He said the website will accommodate everything from Medicare plan comparison and enrollment to checking student loans and changing addresses with the U.S. Postal Service.

Gebbia said America.gov will eventually even simplify changing names with various agencies after a marriage.

For now, the AI tool will scan government websites and sources and provide the steps needed to change the name across individual agencies. In 2027, users will be able to upload a marriage certificate to the America.gov website, enter their new name, and the change will take effect across agencies, Gebbia said.

“The future of chat conversation will include an action. You’ll be able to change your name right on the platform. … This would have taken weeks of your time, multiple filings, cutting across different agencies’ websites. That’s if you even knew where to start,” he emphasized.