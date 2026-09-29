Vice President JD Vance said in an interview that he and President Trump have ‘wargamed’ a plan to take control of the Senate floor in order to pass the SAVE America Act. Vance made the comment in an interview released Tuesday with Vince Coglianese.

The SAVE America Act ensures only American citizens decide American elections. It includes requiring valid identification before registering to vote in a federal election, proof of citizenship, and limits the use of mail-in ballots with exceptions for illness, disability, military service, or travel.

RELATED VIDEO — Sen. Johnson Blames Dems for Blocking SAVE America Act:

Long a priority for President Trump, the SAVE America Act has languished in the Senate due to unified opposition from Democrats and some Republicans.

In the interview, Vance said one scenario they have discussed is whether or not he has the authority to take over as chair and fire the Senate parliamentarian. He said he has the authority to do so, but then “four, five, maybe ten” Republicans would then vote with Democrats to overrule the new chair.

“There is no shortcut, I think our people want to think the parliamentarian is the problem … the parliamentarian is a bureaucrat … the problem is we have a number of Republican senators who vote more with Democrats than their own party, and that is the issue,” Vance declared.

He said if 50 GOP senators and the vice president stick together, they could fire the parliamentarian, get rid of the filibuster, pass the SAVE America Act, and more.

WATCH — Dem Congresswoman Makes Shrill Claim that SAVE Act Disenfranchises Black Americans:

“The problem is not who’s in the chair, the problem is four or five Republicans who are going to stand with the Democrats. We have wargamed this to every detail and I wanted to do this a few months ago, and we ultimately decided it doesn’t make sense because it’s not going to go anywhere,” Vance explained.

He went on to add that he and President Trump have “obsessively” thought through how to get SAVE America passed. Vance then named the four Republicans who would vote with the Democrats to stop the legislation: Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), John Cornyn (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

“We’re interested in winning the battle and that means replacing mediocre Republican senators with good Republican senators,” Vance said.

WATCH — Dems Won’t Pass the SAVE Act but Commie Mamdani Wants ID for His Government Grocery Stores!:

Over the summer, Vance posted on X, “Election integrity is not a partisan issue, it is an AMERICAN ISSUE. Let us unite and pass the SAVE America Act and ensure every American’s right to vote in a free and fair election is protected.”

In a Breitbart News discussion with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) last month, the Wisconsin senator said, “It’s Democrats who won’t vote for it. You know, we’re all voting for election integrity. We’re all voting for voter ID. Democrats won’t. And the only thing, you know, you can get upset about it, you know, the Republicans, is we don’t have the votes to overcome the filibuster.”

Another Republican senator, Utah’s Mike Lee, called the chamber’s frequent recesses a “lost opportunity” this year.

“All year long we heard ‘we’ll get to the SAVE America Act when we have time,’ realizing it would likely take a few weeks,” Lee wrote in August. “We waited patiently while fully funding DHS and addressing other priorities, expecting to return to it when time allowed. It’s now August, and we’ve already taken more recess weeks this year than I can count.”

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.