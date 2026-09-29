Watch Live: Jack Smith Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, September 28.
Smith has been called to testify about potential abuses of authority and targeting of Republicans during his investigations to try to imprison President Donald Trump during the Biden administration.
On Monday Breitbart News reported that Smith’s office bent its own purchasing rules to acquire forensic video software days before indicting Trump in its case against the president over the 2020 election.
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