Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola has been a driving force behind an Alaska taxpayer-funded ‘tolerance commission’ dedicated to protecting illegal immigrants and coddling criminals, a document obtained by Breitbart News reveals.

The report from the commission recommends banning state employees from asking the immigration status of people seeking taxpayer-funded services, providing adequate care for sex offenders, and diversity training for state employees and law enforcement. Peltola appears in the report as Mary Kapsner, her maiden name.

Peltola’s participation in the ‘tolerance commission’ is ironic after a devastating New York Times profile of the Alaskan Democrat was published on September 23, describing a pattern of angry outbursts, physical abuse, and slurs while she served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2022-2025.

In one instance she is said to have shoved an aide, according to a former staffer who was present and two others who were told about it at the time. Additionally, four former staff members said they directly heard her use the word “faggot” over the years, even about her own staff members, which her campaign has denied. She also used the word “retarded,” according to former aides and text messages.

Peltola, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1999 to 2009, was appointed to Alaska’s Commission on Tolerance by Democrat Gov. Tony Knowles in 2001 and helped write the list of 100 recommendations that included “cross-cultural training” for teachers, creating citizen-review panels with subpoena authority over police, and promoting soft-on-crime “restorative justice” programs. The commission’s report even prioritized “combatting bigotry” after the September 11th terror attacks to justify its stated goal of “addressing intolerance.”

The commission’s left-wing recommendations also included:

“State agencies should adopt agency-wide policies prohibiting personnel from requesting any information regarding a person’s immigration status, unless specifically required by law.” The Commission states that they “recognize these Alaskans” who fear being deported.

“Provide adequate treatment beds, outpatient programs and follow-up care for offenders with substance abuse, mental health, sex offender and other treatment needs.”

“The state Board of Education and Early Development should require all school employees – in administration and teaching – to take comprehensive and regular cross-cultural and diversity training beginning within the first year of employment.”

“Provide mechanisms for municipalities to establish citizen review panels with sufficient minority representation with investigatory and subpoena powers to review complaints against local police departments.”

“Encourage agencies and local governments to incorporate principles of restorative justice into programs and policies throughout the criminal justice system.”

In supporting documentation, it is revealed the commission also consulted the Southern Poverty Law Center and the state’s American Civil Liberties Union chapter among other left-wing organizations.

Peltola is attempting to unseat two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Polls have shown a close race. Republicans hold three of the four spots on the general election ballot after Democrats manipulated the state’s primary with chicanery.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.