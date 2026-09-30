Misinformation in the press affects national security, Attorney General Todd Blanche told Breitbart News White House correspondent Nick Gilbertson in an exclusive interview Wednesday in the Indian treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Blanche explained that misinformation in the press goes beyond misleading just the American people, as it also manipulates the perception the world has of America as a whole.

“If you think about how important the White House is — and the president talks about it all the time — this is the People’s House. It’s one of the most iconic, important buildings in the world,” Blanche said.

“And so, when the media comes out and just either distorts facts, makes facts up, or fails to report the work that we’re doing, that doesn’t just hurt … the American people,” he said. “That goes everywhere.”

That misinformation goes “all over the world,” he continued, explaining that there is great responsibility when it comes to the press – perhaps more than the press realizes.

“We do have a responsibility. The media does have responsibility. They have the First Amendment rights, absolutely, and there’s few more important rights, and I agree with that. But there should be some journalistic integrity and responsibility that requires some form of accuracy,” Blanche said, making it clear that he is not talking about the press blindly agreeing with President Donald Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with the president. He doesn’t mind people that disagree with him,” Blanche said, pointing out that Trump has had opposition for “decades.”

“But what he’s saying is, you have to at least try to be a little bit fair and impartial, and that definitely affects what world leaders see, what our enemies see, what our friends see — and that’s why it’s important and why President Trump put his foot down,” the attorney general added.

WATCH the full interview below: