GOP Ramps Up Senate Ad Spending Across Seven States

Republicans sharply increased Senate advertising spending from August to September, posting larger increases than Democrats in seven states, according to figures AdImpact Politics released Wednesday.

Texas led the surge, with Republican spending on aired ads increasing by $116 million compared with an $18.9 million increase for Democrats. The Republicans also recorded larger increases in Ohio, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Iowa, and Alaska.

Across the seven states, Republican spending increased by a combined $252.3 million. Democrat spending rose by $97.9 million, putting the GOP’s combined increase $154.4 million ahead.

The figures measure how much spending increased between the two months. They do not represent either party’s total spending in those races.

The push is continuing in Texas, where Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton announced a $20 million advertising buy Wednesday, according to a Politico report. The ad will begin running Friday in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio before expanding statewide.

Paxton faces Democrat nominee James Talarico in November. Republican groups have been increasing their advertising support for the Texas attorney general, with a substantial share coming through Texas PAC, a group connected to the Senate Leadership Fund.

The Senate Leadership Fund is the super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD). Texas PAC purchased an initial $51.3 million in broadcast advertising in September across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin markets, according to AdImpact figures reported by the Texas Tribune.

Texas accounted for nearly half of the combined Republican spending increase in the seven states listed by AdImpact. The $116 million GOP increase was more than six times the Democrat increase, leaving a $97.1 million difference between the two parties’ month-to-month gains.

Ohio saw the second-largest Republican increase. GOP spending rose by $41.8 million, while Democrat spending increased by $15.7 million. That put the Republican increase $26.1 million ahead and made it more than twice the Democrat gain.

Michigan followed, with Republican spending increasing by $32.1 million against a $20.6 million increase for Democrats. The GOP’s increase exceeded the Democrat increase by $11.5 million.

Together, Texas, Ohio, and Michigan accounted for $189.9 million of the Republican increase across the seven states, or roughly three-quarters of the total.

Republicans also stepped up spending in New Hampshire, where their increase reached $18.2 million. Democrats added $11.6 million, leaving the Republicans with a $6.6 million larger increase.

In Iowa, Republican spending rose by $15.5 million, compared with $10.3 million for Democrats. The difference between the increases was $5.2 million.

Alaska recorded a $13.9 million Republican increase and a $9 million Democrat increase, putting the GOP’s gain $4.9 million ahead.

North Carolina had the narrowest difference among the seven states. Republican spending increased by $14.8 million, while Democrat spending rose by $11.8 million, a $3 million difference.

Democrats increased spending in every state on the list, but their gains fell short of the Republican increases in each race.

The September surge follows an earlier move by national Republican groups to get more advertising on the air. Texas PAC’s initial buy gave Paxton substantial outside support after Talarico had spent much of the summer advertising while Republican spending remained limited, the Texas Tribune reported.