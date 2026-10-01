Exclusive—Bernie Moreno: Sherrod Brown Is Running for Senate Again Because He Doesn’t Know How to Do Anything Else

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said Thursday that Sherrod Brown’s Senate comeback is another bid by a career politician to stay in power.

Speaking during an exclusive Breitbart Fight Club roundtable with Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Moreno challenged Brown’s working-class image and argued that Ohio voters do not know the person behind it.

“If you ask the average Ohioan, you know, ‘tell me something about his personal life.’ They think he was a working class guy, maybe a machinist, an auto worker, a carpenter,” Moreno said.

Moreno contrasted that image with his account of Brown’s entry into politics.

“Never had a job as a kid, never had a job as an adult. Ran for political office from his dorm room in Connecticut. Won that race and has never left elected office,” he said. “So this is a guy who’s never worked a day in his life, never gotten his hands dirty.”

Moreno accused Brown of using his appearance and rhetoric to cultivate a reputation as a champion of workers while supporting policies that undermine them.

“He puts on the suit and the shtick, and he says the things that we want to hear,” Moreno said.

He argued that Brown’s positions on immigration, energy, and government spending contradict his promises to fight for working Americans.

“You can’t care about that and yet let millions of illegals come in this country,” Moreno said. “You can’t care about working Americans and want to grow government and take more of your tax dollars.”

“So the guy’s just a total and complete fraud,” he added.

Brown is running against Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) after losing his Senate seat to Moreno in 2024. Husted was appointed to fill the seat vacated by JD Vance when he became vice president.

Asked what Husted must do to defeat Brown, Moreno described the Democrat as a “recycled old politician” whom his party had “picked up from the dustbin and put him back up.”

“I remind myself that he would have to run in 28 again, and which is kind of crazy,” Moreno said. “I mean, these guys just can’t let go of power once they get it.”

Moreno warned Republicans that the race would be close and urged Breitbart Fight Club members to turn out for Husted.

“This is going to be a tough race,” Moreno said. “Every single vote will matter big time.”

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