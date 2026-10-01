Exclusive—Bernie Moreno: If You Want Gas Prices to Go Down, the Last Thing You Want to Do Is Elect Democrats

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said Thursday voters who want lower gas prices should not elect Democrats.

During Breitbart News’s Fight Club Roundtable with Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Moreno urged Republicans to talk more about their accomplishments while acknowledging voters’ concerns about gas prices.

We’ve got to go on offense and talk about all the great things we’ve done, and acknowledge gas prices need to be lower. There’s no question about that, but that’s a temporary situation that will resolve itself the second that conflict is down. Gas prices will crash, but again, if you’re mad about that and if you want gas prices to go down, the last thing you should do is allow Democrats to take office, because it’ll make it permanently high. That’s what we saw under Joe Biden, and that’s what we’ll see under whatever lunatic comes next.

The national average price for regular gasoline was $4.41 a gallon Thursday, October 1, down nearly seven cents from a week earlier, according to AAA. Despite the decline, prices remained at their highest level on record for this time of year. September’s average of $4.33 was 50 cents above the previous September record of $3.83, set in 2023 during the Biden administration.

Moreno praised the Trump administration’s work to modernize government, cut the federal workforce, combat fraud, and lower prescription drug prices, saying Republicans should talk more about those efforts.

“Look, we have almost 400,000 less federal workers. Even if you think the government’s working the same as it was before, that is a massive permanent tax cut to the American people, and we can accelerate that pace of innovation,” Moreno said.

“A big chunk of that is what the vice president’s doing, attacking fraud, hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars. I often hear from many, many conservatives, rightfully so. What are we doing about the debt? What are we doing about lowering the debt, lowering our debt payments? Let’s get rid of fraud.”

To attend the next Breitbart Fight Club roundtable event—where you can interact LIVE with the nation’s top leaders and ask them YOUR questions—join the Breitbart Fight Club at the “Middleweight” membership level, billed annually.