Nolte: Additional Text Messages Appear to Unravel Cornell Gang-Rape Allegations

The Cornell University Gang Rape Story unraveled a little more Wednesday when additional text messages between the alleged victim (known only as Jane Doe) and one of the men she’s accusing of rape were released.

Two years ago, in the early hours of October 20, 2024, 20-year-old Jane Doe claims she was gang raped by seven members of Cornell University’s Chi Phi fraternity. Until she filed a massive civil suit earlier this week alleging it was rape, all the contemporaneous statements from Jane Doe (that we’ve seen) indicate she voluntarily took drugs and engaged in four hours of consensual group sex with the men.

This includes a statement Jane Doe gave to the campus police about three weeks after the event on November 8.

The campus police showed this statement to the local district attorney, Matthew Van Houten, who said then that “Jane Doe’s statement described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as voluntary, conscious, and consensual.”

Earlier this week, CBS News uncovered texts it says are between Jane Doe and one of the accused where she flat-out says that “none of the sexual stuff was illegal,” that she enjoyed being with him and another guy, and would like to get together again.

Now ABC News has uncovered even more texts where Jane Doe expresses regret for her behavior, especially after gossip about the group sex made its way around campus, but she still says it was consensual:

Here are the texts:

Three days after the event, October 23, 2024:

Jane Doe: “bro everyone knows i’m incredibly stressed out. some random [REDACTED] told some of my friends i don’t even know who that is how [REDACTED] she know me???” Jane Doe: “i will also say this is RUINING my life temporarily” “my reputation is destroyed and i’m utterly ashamed”

According to the far-left New York Times, the man responded by assuring her “that it would all blow over soon, noting ‘how fast nonsense spreads at this school,’ and said she did not have ‘anything to be ashamed of.’”

She replied that she agreed:

Jane Doe: “you’re right it’ll get better and u think everyone’s jealous of us.. but also like everyone needs to grow up cause sexuality and sex and [REDACTED] is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common.. i’m also really open minded tho. i luv u king,, also tell anyone who gives u [REDACTED] that i’ll actually beat them up that don’t want the smoke i promise”

About two weeks later, November 7, 2024:

Male: “My ex told me that I’m being labeled as an assaulter in the public eye, I was going to ask if you may have said something along those lines to someone but I know you wouldn’t” Jane Doe: “i had a friend who was going to chi phi and i said don’t” “but i’ve never mentioned your name”

The next day, November 8, 2024:

Jane Doe: “i think i’m done talking to you. i know you lied.”

And on that same day, she went to the campus police and, according to the district attorney, gave a statement in which she still claimed it was all consensual.

So, what did Jane Doe mean when she said: “I know you lied”?

It might have something to do with her being invited and then uninvited to a Chi Phi Halloween party, which she was eager to attend.

“chi phi is your house and you are welcome here,” one of the accused men texted to her.

“thank u i really appreciate that,” Jane Doe replied. “<3 i’ll bring my cigs tomorrow”

Then she was told she was not invited and this seemed to only increase her shame.

“I knew this was going to happen,” she texted. “The woman will always get the short end of the stick. Yall aren’t my friends. Yall are covering your asses.”

While there is no question that if the event as described happened and was indeed consensual, everyone’s behavior was still revolting and Cornell was right to shutter the frat house, suspend some of the men involved, and expel others. The illegal drug use alone justified that, and if the district attorney wants to prosecute the seven men and Jane Doe for underage drinking and the drugs, he will not get an argument from me.

But rape?

Rape?

Regretting your behavior does not make what happened a crime.

The reasonable doubt is glaringly obvious, and in that ABC News clip above, even though he’s taking the case to a grand jury, the district attorney still says there is no evidence she did not consent.

From what we know so far, all I see is a Jane Doe who went into a group sex encounter believing, in her own words, that such behavior reflected how “sexuality and sex is changing and stuff like this going to become more common.”

Then reality struck. Campus gossip labeled her a whore, and the Chi Phi frat wanted nothing more to do with her, even though she longed to be accepted.

This made her angry, bitter, and desperate to be seen as a victim as opposed to someone who agreed to be treated like a piece of meat.

As always, I reserve the right to change my mind as additional facts become available. Right now, though, the facts not only seem obvious, but I’m anticipating multiple defamation suits against this electronic mob.