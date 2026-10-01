Texas Republicans Spend About $7.7 Million a Day to Support Ken Paxton

Texas Republicans reportedly spent an average of $7.7 million per day in support of Ken Paxton’s senatorial campaign.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Newsweek, a Republican super political action committee (PAC) spent $131 million over 17 days in support of Ken Paxton, averaging $7.7 million per day. Whether or not it has helped Paxton’s bid against Democrat James Talarico depends on the poll, which has either put both candidates neck-and-neck or Paxton just slightly ahead. According to a Fox News poll released on Thursday, Texas voters are relatively split on who they support to control the U.S. Senate.

“Overall, Texas likely voters split on control of the Senate: 49 percent prefer a Democratic Senate while 50 percent favor a Republican upper chamber,” it reported. “Eight percent of self-identified Republicans prefer the Democrats in power versus 1 percent of Democrats crossing over to pick the GOP.”

“All this gives Talarico a slim 2-point edge over Paxton (51-49 percent) in the first Fox News Poll among Texas likely voters (so no comparisons are available). These matchup results are within the margin of sampling error,” it added. “Among the larger sample of registered voters, Talarico’s advantage widens to seven points (just outside the margin of error). That is up from a three-point edge in July.

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, Republicans have ramped up ad spending for Senate campaigns across seven states:

The push is continuing in Texas, where Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton announced a $20 million advertising buy Wednesday, according to a Politico report. The ad will begin running Friday in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio before expanding statewide. Paxton faces Democrat nominee James Talarico in November. Republican groups have been increasing their advertising support for the Texas attorney general, with a substantial share coming through Texas PAC, a group connected to the Senate Leadership Fund. The Senate Leadership Fund is the super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD). Texas PAC purchased an initial $51.3 million in broadcast advertising in September across the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin markets, according to AdImpact figures reported by the Texas Tribune.

In a previous statement to Newsweek, Senate Leadership Fund executive director Alex Latcham said that the Republican Party in Texas has been “united to elect Ken Paxton and keep Texas red in November.”

“Senate Leadership Fund’s investment through Texas PAC affirms our commitment to maintaining the Republican majority and defeating Far-Left liberals like James Talarico,” Latcham said.

Texas has not elected a Democrat U.S. Senator since 1988.