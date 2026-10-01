The State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, has revoked more than 250,000 visas from foreign nationals since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025.

This week, Rubio announced that more than a quarter of a million visas have been revoked. On X, officials called it “a historic milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting the American people.”

In August, State Department officials revealed that most of the foreign nationals who, at that point, had their visas revoked were accused of assault, drunk driving, theft, drug crimes, as well as fraud, immigration violations, and endangering national security.

Likewise, many foreign nationals who had their visas revoked were accused of child abuse, sexual assault, embezzlement, and reckless driving.

In one case, the State Department revoked the visa of a foreign national charged with rape and sexual battery of a mentally disabled victim. In another case, a foreign national had their visa revoked after having been charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.