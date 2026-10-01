Officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, released an illegal alien from police custody despite child sexual abuse charges against him and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

ICE agents arrested Oscar Evaristo Nunez, an illegal alien from Honduras, this month after he was charged in August with aggravated sexual battery by a parent with a child between 13 and 17 years old, two counts of filming an undressed minor without consent, and two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old.

Nunez had been arrested in Fairfax County on such charges and placed in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. ICE subsequently lodged a detainer against Nunez, but the detainer was ignored by officials and he was released back into the community.

“Another criminal illegal alien has been taken off the streets by the brave men and women of ICE, with no help from sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

This illegal alien from Honduras had been arrested for child sex crimes in August last year, but Fairfax County refused to honor ICE’s detainer and let this creep back out onto the streets. Once again, ICE did the job that these heartless sanctuary politicians won’t do: enforce the law and protect American lives. DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to stop putting the needs of illegal aliens over the safety of the American people.

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Nunez illegally crossed the southern border near Arizona sometime around September 2003. ICE officials said Nunez will remain in their custody pending his deportation from the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.