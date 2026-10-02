Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said Democrats are using Israel to advance an anti-America narrative and urged support for Israel and other U.S. allies during a Breitbart News Fight Club Roundtable on Thursday hosted by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Boyle relayed a question asking Moreno, “How can we fight the blatant antisemitism in the Democrat Party and keep our relationship with Israel safe?”

“Well, we had a vote, about this exact topic. When I first got to the Senate a year and a half ago, about 17 Democrats voted with Bernie Sanders. Then it went to 27, then to 40. Yesterday, 46 out of 47 Democrats,” Moreno said.

“Now, up until yesterday’s vote, we had kept the entirety of the Republican conference together, so 53 out of 53. Unfortunately, yesterday we lost one,” he continued.

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“Now let me just say, John Fetterman is the one Democrat left that doesn’t believe we should abandon Israel. Doesn’t believe that we should buy into this narrative pushed by people like Hasan Piker and Abdul El Sayed,” Moreno said.

“It’s a sad situation, but it’s really a broader story. It’s not about Israel. It’s a broader story about anti-Americanism that they just use that as the shill. They’ll use Israel as a shill to really say America is fundamentally broken that there’s something wrong with the U.S.,” he continued.

“Now, obviously, we always put the interests of the United States first. Our military is our military. We’re going to do things that benefit America and American citizens, but Israel is a great friend, and we should support our friends, whether it’s Israel or any other country that we’re allied with. And they’re around a lot of bad actors over there who eventually want to come kill us,” Moreno said.

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