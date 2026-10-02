Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) warned that Democrat control of Congress would threaten President Donald Trump’s agenda and state voter ID requirements during a Breitbart News Fight Club Roundtable hosted by Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Marlow asked what Republicans could do to prevent Democrats from obstructing Trump’s agenda if Republicans lose control of Congress, emphasizing the stakes of the election.

“We take all the marbles off the table and we move into the ’28 presidential election and ’28 election for Congress because at the end of the day, there’ll probably be a Supreme Court opening, so the Democrats aren’t going to let us fill that,” Moreno said.

“They’ll do a 24-month impeachment. They’ll probably successfully be able to get some cabinet members to just say, ‘Look, I’m not going to put up with this kind of total complete torture for two years,’ and then they won’t be able to confirm a replacement nominee,” he continued.

Moreno said Trump’s legislative agenda would have “zero chance” under that scenario.

“By the way, we could have the opposite of the Save America Act, which is they make voter ID illegal in the 32 states where voter ID is currently required. That’s their dream,” Moreno said.

WATCH — Moreno: Illegals at DMV Should Get Deportation Ticket, Not a Driver’s License:

“Again, look at California when it comes to energy. Their gas is very very expensive, not because of any global conflict, it’s because their policies want high gas prices. They want to end fossil fuels,” he continued.

“They’ll put policies in place to get ready to open the border when President Trump leaves office, and if they win the White House. So this would be a massive regression,” Moreno said.

“Think about Bill Clinton. Okay, well, we found him unacceptable, and then that escalated. Then we got Obama. Then he made Clinton look good, and then we got Joe Biden. He made Obama look good. Then we got Kamala Harris. Made Joe Biden look good. Imagine what comes next,” he said.

“Imagine a guy like a Talarico, Ossoff, Troy Jackson, Abdul El-Sayed — there, that’s their presidential standard,” Moreno continued.

WATCH — Remember What They Did to You! Bernie Moreno: If You Want Gas to Go Down, Don’t Put Dems in Charge”:

Moreno said, “We have one person running against Tom Cotton [R-AR] that says ‘I’ll take five illegals over one American.’ That illegal immigrants are better than Americans, and actually says that proudly. Talk about her business. She’d rather employ illegals than American citizens.”

“This is a reinstitution of USAID, a reinstitution of massive federal employees, huge regulatory state, increased taxes, government takeover of health care,” he said.

“Look, President Trump will be the warrior that he is for two years to fight this stuff, but at the end of the day, do we want to throw this country into complete chaos? I don’t think so,” Moreno concluded.

WATCH — Bernie Moreno: Just on “Sheer Jihadist Credentials” El-Sayed Is Most Extreme Socialist in Midterms:

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