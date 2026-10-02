It is a “no-brainer” to have the Space Force Academy based in Ohio — the state that gave us the Wright brothers — Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told Breitbart News Thursday.

“Well, look, it’s a no-brainer. I said to President Trump, his legacy of Space Force. I mean, he created it. He created Space Academy. Ohio is where aviation was born,” Moreno said during a Breitbart News Fight Club Roundtable hosted by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“I asked President Trump, ‘Do you really want to go to Texas, where you’d be associated with LBJ? Like you don’t want to be associated with LBJ. You want to be associated with Wilbur Wright. You want to be associated with Neil Armstrong. You want to be associated with John Glenn, the Magnificent Seven.’ We have one of the most incredible Air Force bases in America in Dayton, Ohio, Wright Field, where we taught the world how to fly,” Moreno said, explaining that warfare is going to become “subterrestrial.”

“And the center of all that is Ohio. I’m extraordinarily confident that President Trump will pick Ohio. No offense to Texas; they do a great job with mission control. Florida does a great job with launches, but it’s maintaining life in space, the propulsion, the energy, the science behind what it takes to keep humans outside our atmosphere — all happens in Ohio,” the Buckeye State senator said.

“Space Academy happens in Dayton, Ohio, and we can have President Trump reading the first class next fall. No other state in America can make that claim,” he said, explaining why President Trump’s legacy should be associated with the Wright brothers.

“Two bicycle mechanics that taught the world how to fly, and that’s the legacy that President Trump deserves to be associated with that. So I’m super excited. It would be absolutely a huge deal for Ohio to get Space Academy. It really does belong there,” he continued. “Again, no offense to Texas or Florida. Again, they play a role in NASA, but nothing like what we do here in Ohio, in Dayton.”

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