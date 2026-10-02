Sherrod Brown is a “political cicada” who is “uniquely unlikeable” and “void of all joy,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said on Thursday during a roundtable discussion with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

Moreno told the audience what America most needs to know about his former opponent, who is now running against Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) in Ohio.

“You know him better than anybody because you beat him two years ago,” Boyle pointed out. “Obviously, he’s one of the key Democrat candidates. I would argue, if Sherrod Brown loses again in November of this year, Democrats don’t take the majority. So you know him better than anybody. What’s the thing that people should know about Sherrod Brown?”

“He’s a political cicada,” Moreno said, warning that Brown would serve as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) “lapdog.”

“I mean, you can imagine like a little puppet thing where somebody’s controlling your speech. That’s Chuck Schumer. Sherrod Brown would do everything and anything that Chuck Schumer asks him to do,” Moreno said.

However, he said Brown puts on a front and pretends to be for the working class when he is in Ohio.

“I actually think his voice could be fake,” he said, noting that Brown is promising things his superiors are rejecting.

“Like for example, he’s running on a platform that says, ‘If you elect me, I’ll get rid of insider trading.’ Well, the Democrats just blocked the vote to ban insider trading. That was Chuck Schumer,” Moreno pointed out.

Boyle pointed to the irony of that reality, given that many Democrats — including Brown — have been suspected of doing insider trading themselves.

“These guys… have remarkably low wealth when they become elected officials, and [they] become remarkably wealthy when they leave,” the senator observed. “But also, this — I didn’t know because actually, Alex, you’ll be shocked by this. I’ve never spoken to Sherrod Brown. I’ve never spoken to Sherrod Brown!”

“I was the only Senate candidate that he refused to debate. Me,” Moreno revealed. “He never called to concede. He didn’t allow me to interview his office staff to handle constituent services. He just shut the place down. So I just didn’t know him as a person.”

The Ohio senator continued, “But what I have found out, talking to staff, clerks, Democrats, Republicans — [he’s] uniquely unlikable. Nobody likes this guy. I mean, he is just a miserable, unhappy person.”

“You know, I look very suspect down to people who don’t have joy in their life, and this is a guy that’s void of all joy,” Moreno said. “So I that’s something I think voters don’t understand. He’s not going to fight for you. He didn’t do crap for you when he was in office for 50 years. He’s not going to start now.”