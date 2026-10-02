The Space Force Academy is now receiving more applicants than the U.S. Military Academy West Point, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said during a Breitbart News Fight Club Roundtable hosted by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Thursday evening.

Moreno made the case that the Space Force Academy should be based in Ohio, noting it has “one of the most incredible Air Force bases in America in Dayton, Ohio, Wright Field, where we taught the world how to fly.”

The senator expressed confidence that President Trump will select Ohio as the state to take the Space Force Academy. Further, the senator said applications are pouring in. He encouraged Breitbart News Fight Club members to follow him on X to see some of the visuals referenced.

“You got to see the visuals that we’ve created for Space Academy. It’ll blow your mind. I mean, it’s going to be the coolest thing. I’ve already gotten more applications from kids that want to go to Space Academy than West Point,” Moreno revealed.

“By the way, West Point was created because George Washington thought, after his experience, rightfully so, that, man, we really got to train some soldiers here,” the senator observed, reminding the audience that Thomas Jefferson fought George Washington on it.

“George Washington passes away. Thomas Jefferson becomes president, and out of spite, had held it while he was alive. West Point opens, but warfare is not thousands of men and women fighting each other for survival. The nature of warfare has moved up into space, and we’re the ones in Ohio that know how to fight that war,” he added.