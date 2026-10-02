Nolte: Gov. Kathy Hochul Appoints Disgraced AG Letitia James as Cornell Special Prosecutor in Gang Rape Case

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that she has appointed disgraced New York Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to take over the Cornell University gang rape case.

While doing so, Hochul lashed out at and undermined a fellow Democrat: Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten.

Van Houten has repeatedly said that there was nothing to prosecute because the then 20-year-old Jane Doe’s 2024 statement to campus police made clear that everything that happened on the night in question was consensual. A number of text messages reportedly sent by Jane Doe at the time say the same.

“Hochul issued an executive order Thursday appointing James as special prosecutor,” reports ABC News, “saying newly released information raised serious questions about the investigation conducted by the Cornell Police Department and the decision by the Tompkins County District Attorney not to prosecute the alleged sexual assault.”

Hochul said this new information has “undercut my faith, and the public’s faith, in the District Attorney’s ability to effectively investigate and prosecute the case at this time.”

Apparently, this new information boils down to the claim that in her statement to campus police, Jane Doe said, “I can say with 100 percent I was raped.”

Letitia James released a statement that said in part, “Every New Yorker deserves to know that when they report a crime, it will be investigated fully and fairly. The Governor has entrusted my office with this investigation, and we do not take that responsibility lightly.”

This is horrifying, and I don’t mean the claim that Jane Doe said “I can say with 100 percent I was raped.” How can we know she said that? Even if a witness claims she said that, in this hyper-partisan crusade, how can we believe that? There is only an upside for whoever joins the “correct” team.

Even more horrifying is appointing Letitia (Big Tish) James, someone who cares so little about the law, due process, and civil rights that, while running for office, she promised Democrat voters she would prosecute their enemies before there has even been a full investigation. She did this to the NRA; she infamously did this to President Trump.

And all of this is happening when there appears to be legitimate evidence James might have committed mortgage fraud.

I’m telling you right now that these young men do not stand a chance. This whole thing has been deliberately coordinated between Democrats and the corporate media to hit just weeks before a national election, and they will destroy whoever gets in the way to keep the story alive. Further, as we saw with Big Tish’s ludicrous prosecution of Trump for the crime of paying back all of his loans in full with interest, James will prosecute just to prosecute, and in a state as polluted with leftists as New York, grand jury indictments and even convictions are easy to obtain despite the evidence — or lack of evidence.

As I have said twice before, based on what we now know (and I reserve the right to change my mind), all the contemporaneous evidence points to a 20-year-old woman who voluntarily took drugs, drank too much, and consented to hours of group sex with seven young men. Her later regret after being slut-shamed on campus does not make what happened to her a crime.

What happened that night was disgusting behavior (and not a little gay on the boys’ part), but to come back two years later (in the middle of an election) wielding a flaming sword in the form of a massive civil suit screaming “gang rape!” is one thing… What’s beyond gross is the media, politicians, and activists turning this into an electronic lynch mob for what we all know are political purposes.

That’s not how American justice is supposed to work.