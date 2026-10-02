David Ellison, who is just a few days away from seeing his historic merger with Paramount-Skydance and Warner Bros-Discovery come true, has joined Elon Musk’s X to announce that this new corporation will be called, simply, “Skydance.”

“What once was the peak, is now just the beginning,” Ellison wrote on X.

“Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history — we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine,” Ellison added. “Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling.”

“We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic,” he goes on to explain. “Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations.”

“We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.”

Personally, I was hoping he’d name the company Mount Warner, but no one asked me. Here’s the full text:

The name makes sense. Any combination of the names would relegate one to second place when the last thing Ellison wants is to diminish a brand. What’s more, “Skydance” is a good name, an aspirational name, and comes from Ellison’s personal brand.

The news of this merger finally, well, merging has a lot of people excited that, at long last, the left will lose its decades-long stranglehold on movies, TV, and the corporate news media.

Not so fast.

I’ve been watching these institutions closely for decades, and for 20-plus years in a professional capacity, so I’m not all that hopeful. Leftists are wholly driven by the Revolution and are currently dug in like psychotic ticks throughout. These people will burn these companies down with walk-outs, strikes, and coordinated leaks before they allow there to be substantive change, much less reform.

I don’t even want MAGA movies from Skydance. In fact, MAGA movies sound pretty dreadful to me.

All I want is for movies to return to entertaining, inspiring, and enlightening us…

All I want is for movies to stop shaming, lecturing, insulting, and trying to queer us.

Sadly, even that feels like too much to ask in this day and age, even from a David Ellison.

No, these days, my hopes lie with user-generated content. Soon enough, AI will give Normal People the affordable tools to create entertainment with Hollywood-style production values. If cultural reform does come, it will come from this, and not the mega-merger of two communist corporations infected with people who will fight to the death to ensure no reforms are ever allowed.

Mostly, I’m sticking to my Blu-Ray collection.