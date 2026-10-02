Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) is reportedly romantically involved with left-wing commentator Jack Cocchiarella, according to a Thursday report by Sources Say News that examined his affiliation with an influencer program her House committee is investigating and recounted sexual misconduct accusations he has denied.

Juliegrace Brufke reported for Sources Say that Ansari, 34, “is in a sexual relationship with Jack Cocchiarella,” citing multiple sources familiar with their involvement. Cocchiarella, 24, sits on the creator council of Chorus, an organization that pays left-leaning social media creators and has been the subject of a House Oversight Committee investigation.

“It was not a one-off, according to sources,” Brufke wrote.

Brufke reported that Ansari attended Cocchiarella’s 24th birthday party at his residence the preceding Friday. Sources attending the gathering described a flirtatious dynamic and said she helped set up beforehand.

The outlet cited screenshots of text messages from multiple confirmed attendees of an MS NOW party during White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend describing the pair as affectionate. Two additional sources said they saw them together there, and another said Cocchiarella directly confirmed involvement with “a Democratic congresswoman.”

Both attended a MoveOn “Won’t Back Down” event in Phoenix in August, and Cocchiarella hosted Ansari on his YouTube show as recently as July, according to Sources Say.

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) opened the Chorus investigation in November 2025 to examine whether the program was used to circumvent campaign-finance disclosure requirements, according to Sources Say. The committee subpoenaed the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the left-leaning nonprofit that originally operated the program, for records in May.

Cocchiarella is listed on Chorus’s creator council. Sources Say reported that sources said he had described himself as a co-founder, but the organization’s website listed him on its creator council rather than its leadership page. Brian Tyler Cohen, the YouTuber who runs Chorus, has publicly identified himself as a co-founder.

Ansari has served on the Oversight Committee since January 2025. Sources Say reported that there was “no public record of her questioning a witness about Chorus or casting a vote on the inquiry, or any involvement at all.” Comer has conducted the investigation through chairman letters and a chairman-issued subpoena rather than a hearing or markup.

“Nothing under House rules forbids the pairing from having a relationship,” the outlet reported, noting that Cocchiarella is not a congressional employee.

The outlet also reported that sources argued Ansari had changed her position on Israel and accused Cocchiarella of social media posts they perceived as antisemitic.

Sources Say recounted earlier reporting about sexual misconduct accusations Cocchiarella faced while attending Dartmouth College. NH Journal reported in 2022 that Dartmouth disciplined him over at least one accusation of abusive behavior, citing a letter warning that he could face suspension under the school’s gender-based misconduct policy. The outlet also reported that he was removed from the Dartmouth College Democrats.

The Columbia Spectator separately reported that Cocchiarella faced multiple sexual assault accusations at Dartmouth, according to Sources Say. He subsequently sued a former classmate who accused him online of rape, and the lawsuit was settled.

Cocchiarella has denied wrongdoing. His lawyer told NH Journal that he had never been accused of sexual assault and had never been the subject of a criminal or Title IX investigation. Cocchiarella has also said Dartmouth’s Title IX office never investigated him. According to a profile cited by Sources Say, Dartmouth later stated in emails that he was never investigated and left in good academic standing.

He transferred to Columbia, graduated in 2025, and now hosts The Jack Cocchiarella Show on YouTube, where Sources Say reported he has more than 1.5 million subscribers.

TMZ separately reported that the congresswoman and YouTuber “have been seeing each other for the past few months, and things are going strong,” citing sources with direct knowledge. Its account said they first met when Cocchiarella interviewed Ansari in spring 2025, began spending time together as friends a few months later, and eventually became romantically involved.

TMZ contacted Ansari about the reported relationship, and she responded, “I’m not commenting on my personal life, nor is it anyone’s business. Right now, ICE is terrorizing communities across the country with zero accountability, and Trump’s reckless war in Iran continues raging on. I’m focused on helping to flip the House so we can pass meaningful legislation — that’s what we should all be focused on.”

Cocchiarella told TMZ he does not like to comment on his personal life.

Breitbart News previously reported that Cocchiarella posted, “Fuck BlackRock free Palestine it’s that simple,” in response to footage of demonstrators attempting to storm BlackRock’s New York City headquarters. He also described Trump on CNN as “kind of this dementia-addled, really nursing home patient in the White House right now” and criticized Vice President JD Vance during an interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), saying, “This guy’s a squish. He’s weak. He’s desperate for power.” Newsom called Vance “complete weakness masquerading as strength” and praised Cocchiarella’s growing YouTube platform.

Breitbart News previously reported that Ansari called detainees at an ICE facility in Eloy, Arizona, her “constituents” and described their treatment as “dehumanizing, racist, unacceptable.” Ansari subsequently said she googled “constituent” after the backlash and concluded that legal status does not determine whom she represents. “Constituent does not mean voter. I don’t care if none of these individuals can vote for me, I don’t give a sh*t,” she said, adding that taxpayer dollars should support humane treatment. She also traveled to El Salvador to advocate for deportees and later said she did not “trust this administration to be going after real criminals” when questioning ICE arrests of Iranian nationals.

Ansari said in July that then-Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche “belongs in jail,” accusing him of withholding Epstein records, exposing survivors’ identities, targeting Trump’s political opponents, and pursuing payouts for January 6 participants. On September 6, she called for Democrats to investigate Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump’s financial dealings if they won the House, accusing them of profiting from their father’s presidency. In April, she announced plans to impeach Pete Hegseth over accusations of war crimes and endangering American servicemembers, saying, “Only Congress has the power to declare war, not a rogue president or his lackeys.”

On April 9, Ansari called Trump “mentally unstable and unfit for office” and advocated impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment. During CNN’s Situation Room, she cited Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes as former supporters who had also called for his removal, saying Trump posed “a clear and present danger to this country.”

Ansari’s “HER Agenda” proposals included “up to 12 days of paid leave a year for reproductive health,” covering period pain, menopause symptoms, IVF, miscarriages, and other conditions. “Men can leverage the policy to get a vasectomy or fertility treatments,” she said at a press conference with Reps. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who also criticized the dismissal of women’s pain and expectations that they work through painful periods.