Trump Declares ‘I Never Get Tired’ amid Packed Travel Schedule

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump declared Friday that he never gets tired, as his travel schedule ramps up with midterm elections just one month away on November 3.

Trump made the comments on the South Lawn of the White House as he departed for Mobile, Alabama, a day after visiting Texas and Oklahoma.

“I never get tired. If I got tired, it would be a big story, I can tell you,” the president told a reporter.

The president is set to deliver remarks at a rally in Alabama on Friday night before returning to the White House later in the evening.

During his visit to Peterbilt Motors just outside Denton, Texas, on the first leg of his two-state trip on Thursday, the president toured the facility and then delivered remarks for nearly an hour, finishing up at 5:40 p.m. CT.

Because of bad weather, air travel to Durant, Oklahoma, where he had a rally scheduled, was not an option, so the president opted to motorcade the entire way from Denton. It was about an hour-and-fifteen-minute ride with the presidential limousine, known as “the Beast,” pushing 100 miles per hour.

After learning the weather wouldn’t permit flying as had been planned, Trump asked staff how fast the Beast goes and told them to get moving to the Sooner State.

“I said, ‘How fast does the beast travel?’ They said, ‘We can go close to 100 miles an hour.’ I said, ‘Get your asses in that car. We’re going to Oklahoma. We’re going to Oklahoma!'” he told the crowd in Durant.

He returned to the White House just before 3:00 a.m. Friday morning following the trip. Trump is scheduled to travel again on Saturday with a trip to Dayton, Ohio, where he will deliver remarks in the evening.

Trump’s ability to keep up with a hectic and at times grueling travel schedule is indeed quite impressive.

Last month, he delivered the closing remarks on the evening of September 10 at the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas, and returned to the White House around 2:30 a.m. The next morning, he spoke at a September 11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon, and jetted off to Ireland later that night.