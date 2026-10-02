President Donald Trump rode at nearly 100 mph in his motorcade to make it from a Republican campaign event in Texas to another one in Oklahoma on Thursday as the weather prevented air travel.

With 33 days to go until the November midterm elections, Trump hopped on the campaign trail in support of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running against Democrat state Rep. James Talarico for incumbent Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) seat.

After urging Texans to elect Paxton at a rally in Denton, Texas, Trump was scheduled to speak at another event in Durant, Oklahoma, to campaign for fellow Republicans Mike Mazzei for Oklahoma governor and Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) for U.S. Senate.

The issue arose after a “major weather delay,” with the president writing on Truth Social that he would be driving, instead of flying, up to Oklahoma from Texas.



“To the Great People of Oklahoma, stay tuned — I’ll be there soon! There was a major weather delay, and the planes and helicopters were not able to land, so we’re driving up from Texas,” Trump said. “They wanted me to postpone the event, and I said, ‘NO WAY, I’M GOING TO OKLAHOMA!'”

Referring to his heavily armored presidential car, Trump remarked that “the Beast is going faster than it has ever gone before.”

“It won’t be long. I love you all! See you in a little while,” he added.

Just over minutes later, Trump got back on Truth Social to say, “I’m almost there Oklahoma — 10 minutes!”

As the president traveled the approximately 85 miles from Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, to the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, Oklahoma, journalist Nick Sortor reported that he “clocked” the Beast at going just under 100 mph.

After arriving nearly two hours behind schedule due to the weather delay, Trump told the crowd, “Just 33 days from now the people from Oklahoma are going to defeat the radical left Democrats once again.”

Trump’s visit to Oklahoma marked his first appearance in the state since 2020.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.