Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spoke to a crowd at All Saints Church on the east side of Syracuse, New York, on September 28, warning them that “people” and “cynics” want to turn Democrats against their “immigrant” and “trans brothers and sisters.”

She spoke to the reportedly “private” gathering in the church about getting people out to vote ahead of the midterm elections and praised the community for standing against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“The power of community organizing and coming together to ensure that when this community stood up to ICE,” she said, mentioning how the community rallied to push for the release of two individuals detained by ICE, “we’ve been able to protect our community and keep us together.”

She also warned that “people” and “cynics” — presumably Republicans — want to “demobilize a people’s movement” and do so with “cynical narratives from the right, that we are divided, to make us turn against our immigrant brothers and sisters, our trans brothers and sisters and neighbors and siblings, and divide us along every line imaginable.”

As is typical with leftists, she did not seem to differentiate between legal and illegal immigrants. There is a sign hanging in the church indicating that “immigrants” and “refugees” are welcome.

The far-left lawmaker also told the audience at the church that Democrats “cannot take our House seats for granted.”

“The goal here is not just persuasion from conservative voters, but electorate expansion,” she said.

This is the same church that held a “pride mass” this summer, asserting that the rainbow is a “beautiful” symbol of God’s diversity.

In actuality, according to the the book of Genesis (chapter 9, verse 11) in the Bible, God presented the rainbow as a symbol of His promise to never destroy the earth again by a flood – an action He had taken because of increased wickedness and corruption on the earth.

However, the church apparently ignored that reality, as churchgoers clapped for “pride” with a rainbow flag prominently displayed for all to see.

This is hardly Ocasio-Cortez’s first foray in a church setting, having delivered remarks at the National Baptist Convention in September in Orlando, Florida. During those remarks, she used Christian scriptural language to make the case for expanding her secularist and, many believe, unbiblical leftist views.

“We said we must have the faith of a mustard seed. We must organize anyway,” she said. “One year later, out of nowhere, a judge strikes down Utah’s map and they are ordered to redraw. And it is only because of the organizing that we did in faith when there was no evidence.”

Further, she told the crowd she had been “amazed watching how God works” in advancing progressive politics.