In his reelection race, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) is facing a proud “progressive prosecutor” who took a light approach on criminals — including child abusers and a nurse who hurt premature infants — he explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“My opponent is the prosecutor in Henrico County, and she is a progressive prosecutor,” Wittman, serving in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, said of Shannon Taylor. He noted that she “proudly displays that moniker.”

“She is joined with the progressive prosecutor in Fairfax County, Steve Descano, who is famous. You know, he has testified before the Judiciary Committee, famous for you know releasing criminals, for going easy on criminals,” he said, explaining that Taylor is “the same way.”

“It’s incredible some of the cases. I have to give the listeners some examples. She had a sexual offender — somebody that sexually assaulted children, had nine felony counts against this individual, and she decided, well, no, I’m not going to pursue them as a felony count. I’m going to pursue them as a misdemeanor, which is nothing more than a traffic ticket,” he said.

As a result, that individual only received one year in jail and was not required to be on a sexual offender registry, due to the nature of a misdemeanor charge.

“Which means that individual who sexually abused children is now not only back out on the street, but is living in somebody’s neighborhood, you know, potentially to sexually abuse children again,” he said before providing another stunning example — this time with a nursing home worker who abused an 82-year-old Alzheimer’s patient.

“A 51-year-old impaired individual, and abused them in a nursing home, and she decided, not going to prosecute the case, even after she had evidence from a police department, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Board of Nursing. [She] decided I’m not going to prosecute the case. So this person was released back out in the street,” Wittman said.

Six months later, the individual went on to abuse more nursing home patients. These are just two examples of how “unbelievably sympathetic she is to criminals,” Wittman said of his opponent.

It gets worse.

“There was an individual who was a neonatal intensive care nurse, and she abused six premature infants. Excuse me, eight premature infants. I mean, something as brutal as breaking their bones in their hands, in their feet. These children are going to live with those injuries for the rest of their lives. This individual should have been prosecuted with a 45-year sentence. My opponent decided to reduce the sentencing down to three years,” he said, adding, “That’s four months for every baby that was abused by this by this individual.”

The congressman continued, “And think about this. So this person gets three years back out on the street, and those infants are going to live with those injuries for the rest of their lives. Think about the broken bones there, you know, and how their hands heal with those broken bones, and what they’re going to deal with the rest of their lives. I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

He also reminded the audience that there have been 177 cases of felony assaults on police officers over the last few years, and “on 75 percent of those cases, she reduced the charge to a misdemeanor, to a traffic ticket for assaulting a police officer.”

“So she doesn’t support police. She’s sympathetic to criminals. She doesn’t stand on the side of victims. She doesn’t stand on the side of the citizens in Henrico County who elected her as the chief prosecutor in the county,” he added.

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