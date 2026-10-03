Texas State Senator Angela Paxton (R), the estranged wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, shared that she would be voting Republican down the ballot, explaining that in a general election it’s not about “the individual players,” but rather “about getting the whole team across the finish line.”

In a video advertisement, Paxton, who filed for divorce from her husband in July 2025 and cited “adultery” as being a fault ground, explained that either Republicans “hold every Republican seat” or risk handing “the future of Texas to the other team.”

Breitbart News reported at the time that “the Paxtons have been married for thirty-eight years but have been living apart since June 2024”:

The Paxtons have been married for thirty-eight years but have been living apart since June 2024. In the petition, Sen. Paxton cited “adultery” as a fault ground. On social media, she added, “But, in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

“I’m Texas Senator Angela Paxton,” Paxton said. “People have asked my thoughts about this election and turns out, I have some. Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. In a general election, it’s not as much about the individual players on the team, it’s about getting the whole team across the finish line.”

“Either we hold every Republican seat, or we hand the future of Texas to the other team,” Paxton continued. “That’s why I’m voting for the Republican ticket on November 3rd. Let’s hold the line together.”

The video advertisement of Paxton stating that she would be “voting for the Republican ticket” in November “is funded by Texas PAC, a super PAC affiliated with Senate GOP leadership,” the Texas Tribune reported.

Prior to the advertisement, Paxton “privately delivered a similar message to a group of conservative women,” according to the outlet.

Paxton’s words in the video advertisement come as Republicans in Texas have been reported to have “spent an average of $7.7 million per day,” as Ken Paxton is running against Democrat James Talarico in Texas’s U.S. Senate race.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings that Newsweek reviewed found that a Republican super PAC “spent $131 million over 17 days in support of Ken Paxton.”