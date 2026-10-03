Trump Gives Out Sen. Tom Cotton’s Cell Phone Number Over Opposition to Permanent Daylight Saving Time Bill

President Donald Trump shared Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) cell phone number over his opposition to a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged people to call Cotton and encourage him to support The Sunshine Protection Act. Trump highlighted how people like golfers, tennis players, hunters, and farmers “want more Daylight to play or work.”

“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill,” Trump said. “It’s called, ‘The Sunshine Protection Act’ or, ‘We Don’t Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act.’ For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill and, in the Senate, it’s very easy to do, it only takes one!”

Trump pointed out that the bill “should pass overwhelmingly, in a Bipartisan fashion,” and added that “nobody wants to spend their precious time running all over the place, turning Clocks back twice a year.”

“So, everyone in Arkansas, a State I love, and won 3 times, the last by by 34 points, tell Tom to, GET IT DONE! It will be appreciated by all. Nobody wants to spend their precious time running all over the place, turning Clocks back twice a year and, having sunshine in the afternoon is better than early in the morning!” Trump added.

“Almost everybody wants ‘The Sunshine Protection Act’ to pass, except for Tom Cotton. To the Great People of Arkansas, please let your Senator know it would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate, and for America, itself,” Trump continued, adding that people should “call Tom on his cellphone.”

In May, as the Energy and Commerce Committee voted on The Sunshine Protection Act, Trump shared that he would be working “very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law.”

The House of Representatives voted 308-117, in July, to pass The Sunshine Protection Act.