President Donald Trump said Friday he will return to Alabama for a college football game next week, partly because “we love Alabama.”

The president made the announcement during a rally in Mobile, saying he planned to attend the University of Georgia vs. University of Alabama college football game, the Hill reported.

“We love Alabama,” he told the crowd. “In fact, we love it so much I’ll be here again next Saturday to watch a football game between Georgia and Alabama. They say it’s gonna be a good game. I would think so. So let’s see, one is rated number two, one is rated number seven. But that doesn’t matter too much at this stage, so let’s say will Alabama or Georgia win that game?” he asked, to which the crowd replied with loud cheers.

“I thought you’d say that, I thought you’d say that,” he told them. “But as you know, we all, working together it’s been an amazing state. We won the state all three times, all three elections. Another very great distinction, that distinction is we got the highest vote total of any candidate in Alabama history.”

The football game is scheduled for the evening of October 10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

“A University of Alabama athletics official told The Tuscaloosa News that they were unaware that any visit from Trump was confirmed, but that it was a possibility,” the outlet said.

President Trump has been in several states to rally voters as the midterms approach.

When Breitbart News asked him in September what Republicans need to be doing that they weren’t doing to win the midterms, Trump said, “Just keep fighting and just keep explaining how well we’re doing as a country. We’re doing better now as a country than we’ve ever done before.”

Trump is on the campaign trail for 30 days as the Republican Party works to hold onto its congressional majorities, Chris LaCivita, co-campaign manager of President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, later explained to the outlet.

He said, “Having the president hit the trail and then he’ll be doing these tele rallies, which are crazily effective. There’s no better person from our standpoint that can turn out voters than President Trump.”

Meanwhile, Trump said Friday, “I never get tired” as his travel schedules intensifies.