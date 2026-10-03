White House Tells CBS’s Chuck Lorre to ‘Seek Psychiatric Help’ After He Called Melania Trump a ‘Yugoslavian Escort’

The White House issued a scathing response to CBS television producer Chuck Lorre who made nasty comments about President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a recent charity event in Los Angeles.

The creator of “Big Bang Theory” was being honored at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards when he made his comments to the crowd, Fox News reported Saturday.

“The burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of shit in the White House,” Lorre said, eliciting cheers from those listening. “Okay, I do have the right audience,” he added.

“I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need. That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning, turn on CNN to see if the President of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump,” Lorre said.

“I’d love to encourage you to pull out your wallets and contribute to this amazing organization, but my need to cause laughter forces me to question how a country can embrace a smart, educated, warm, funny First Lady like Michelle Obama then somehow be okay with a surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband,” he continued:

In a statement responding to his comments, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox “Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Lorre in 2019 claimed Trump may have syphilis or have suffered brain damage when he was born. First Lady Melania has also been no stranger to similar attacks which she has fought against.

“First Lady Melania Trump has won the first round in a $150 million lawsuit she filed against a blogger who called her a ‘high-end escort’ and the British Daily Mail newspaper that repeated the false story,” Breitbart News reported in 2017.

Last year, she put former first son Hunter Biden on a $1 billion notice for alleged defamatory statements about her, and in April condemned “lies” connecting her to the deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite these attacks, the First Lady has been working on her Fostering the Future initiative and taken the lead in helping with multiple family reunifications of children displaced by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

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