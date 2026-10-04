President Donald Trump during a rally in Ohio on Saturday made a profane promise if Republicans show up to cast their ballots in the upcoming midterms.

“They’re in for a big surprise,” he said, apparently referring to pollsters and media. “You gotta — it’s very simple, you got to get out and vote. You got to get out. You got to vote for these guys”

“If you do that,” he said, gesturing in the direction of the news media and the back of the venue, “We’re gonna win big and we’re going to shove it up their ass.”

The well-received Ohio rally just north of Dayton was part of a month-long campaign blitz the president has promised in the form of rallies to help GOP candidates across the country up for election or reelection in the midterms.

Trump apparently was countering the prevailing theme in the legacy media and in polls that the GOP, and Trump himself, are in big trouble in some of the House and Senate contests.

As the Hill reported in covering the president’s rally speech:

Republicans are facing a challenging road ahead politically as the midterms approach. Trump’s approval rating is down, the unpopular war in Iran has hit the seven-month mark, Democrats have been outperforming the GOP in recent polling and Americans have expressed concerns about the economy. According to Decision Desk HQ, Trump’s approval rating was sitting at 38.5 percent on Sunday morning, while his disapproval rating was at 59.1 percent.

The online capitol news outlet also reported that “fresh” polls show Democrats are competitive in Senate battlegrounds and “right-leaning” states, adding that it has created “optimism” that the Democrat party could take control of both chambers of Congress.

WATCH — NO VOTER ID ALLOWED: Bernie Moreno Says That’s Democrats’ “Dream” Nationwide:

The Hill also cited a Quinnipiac University poll. It reported that 51 percent of registered voters surveyed said they wanted Democrats to take the majority in the House, with only 39 percent saying they wanted Republicans to hold it.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that nearly two thirds of respondents were critical of Trump’s handling of the economy and his handling of foreign policy.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.