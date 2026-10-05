Democrat Angie Nixon Responds to JD Vance Telling Socialists to Leave by Talking About ‘His Eyeliner’

Florida’s Democrat Senate candidate Angie Nixon’s response to Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, telling socialists to leave the country involved talking about “his eyeliner.”

“I hate to say it, right here in the state of Florida, as reasonable and rational and freedom-loving as this state is, you’ve got some real choice Democrats running in the state of Florida,” Vance said during an appearance in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday.

“Look no further than Angie Nixon, the self-described — it’s almost too easy to make fun of her — the self-described socialist that the Democrats put up against Ashley Moody this fall,” he continued. “Now, one of the things I love about Florida is you have so many people who came to this state legally, of course, from Latin America, people who know that socialism kills, people who saw it in their friends and their family.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, when Angie Nixon calls herself a socialist, I think the right response is to say, then get the hell out of here. You don’t belong in America if those are your views,” Vance said to applause.

Indeed, Nixon is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), despite denying that she is a socialist.

During an appearance on NBC News, Nixon accused incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) of lying when Moody reminded Floridians that Nixon is a member of the DSA.

“You know, when people’s voice start getting squeaky and really high-pitched, usually they’re lying. And Ashley Moody knows that I’m not a socialist,” Nixon claimed, despite her status as a DSA member and her support of socialist policies, including universal health care.

Once again, with Vance’s critique, Nixon failed to actually address the substance of his remarks about socialism having no place in the country. Instead, she talked about “his eyeliner.”

“I don’t wanna COUCH my words here: I know JD Vance, his eyeliner, and absent Ashley Moody are used to running away from people when things get tough because they care more about themselves and their billionaire buddies than the people they represent,” she said. “But this is my home.”

She said:

The most ordinary man imaginable came to my home state to tell me to ‘get out of America’ while they enjoyed the comfort of buildings my ancestors built. Imagine standing on the shoulders of the ppl who built this country & then telling their descendants they don’t belong here.

Nixon blasted the “weird, intrusive agenda”of Republicans – a dubious claim, given it is Democrats who often encourage transing children and fight for illegal criminal aliens to roam free.

“Wanting lower property insurance & healthcare for families isn’t un-American; it’s what working people deserve. They can take their tech-bro cash and their weird, intrusive agenda somewhere else, because I’m not going any damn place,” she continued. “I don’t go high when they go low. I get LOUD. Because the soul and humanity of this country are at stake.”

Evidently, Nixon thought her eyeliner dig was such political gold that she mentioned it again during an interview, asserting that Vance’s eyes really “pop.”

The current RealClearPolling average shows Moody leading Nixon by an average of 6.3 percent in the Sunshine State.