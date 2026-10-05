Democrats Edge out Republicans or Neck-and-Neck in Five Key Senate Races

A new poll shows Democrats slightly edging out or virtually tying with Republicans in five key Senate races this midterm election.

The New York Times/Siena poll released on Saturday found “Democrats leading by 6 points in the Texas Senate race, 7 points in Alaska, 3 points in Ohio, down 1 point in Iowa and tied in Kansas,” per The Hill.

“Because the surveys in Ohio, Iowa and Kansas are within the margin of error — 4.5 points in Ohio, and 4.6 points in both Iowa and Kansas — those races are essentially tied,” it added.

The poll also found that President Trump’s approval rating has floundered in all five states, from as high as 41 percent to as low as 38 percent, with disapproval ratings ranging from 55 percent to 60 percent. In Ohio, for instance, the president enjoyed just a 38 percent approval rating and a 60 percent disapproval rating.

“The polling sample overall showed a clear enthusiasm gap between Democrats and Republicans — 97 percent of Democrats disapproved of Trump while only 80 percent of the GOP approved of his job,” added The Hill. “Another warning sign emerges with independents, as only 27 percent approve of his job as president while 71 percent disapprove. ”

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The polls were conducted between Sept. 21 and Oct. 1, with the full sample size including 2,946 likely voters and a +/- 2.1 point margin of error.

Iowa: 606 voters surveyed; margin of error +/- 4.6 points. Ohio: 616 voters surveyed; margin of error +/- 4.5 points. Texas: 615 voters surveyed; margin of error +/- 4.5 points. Kansas: 605 voters surveyed; margin of error +/- 4.6 points. Alaska: 504 voters surveyed; margin of error +/- 5.1 points.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, an Associated Press (AP)-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that a majority of Americans blame President Trump for rising prices and higher costs of living as the midterm election approaches.

According to the research, only 17 percent of Americans approve of the president’s handling of higher prices while only 26 percent approve of his handling of the economy overall. Roughly 65 percent of those polled blamed high prices on the president’s policies.

According to Fox News, Republican performance in the coming midterms will hinge on several factors, most specifically inflation and base enthusiasm.