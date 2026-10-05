Texas Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico encouraged Democrats to learn from Zohran Mamdani’s electoral success in New York City and separately called for a broad coalition that includes democratic socialists and reaches voters on the far left.

During an August 5, 2025, interview on the Higher Learning podcast, Talarico described Mamdani as a “template” for Democrats across the country and said the party needed to “adopt” what Mamdani did to win elections.

The interview followed Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary roughly six weeks earlier. Mamdani’s platform included free public transportation, a rent freeze, city-operated grocery stores, a $30 minimum wage, and higher taxes on the upper class. During an appearance on Meet the Press, Mamdani said, “I don’t think that we should have billionaires.”

Talarico had addressed the role of democratic socialists in his own coalition shortly before the Higher Learning interview.

Asked on NewsNation’s The Hill on July 29, 2025, whether his coalition included democratic socialists, Talarico said Democrats needed a “giant tent” and that was “going to include some Democrat Socialists.” He also spoke of reaching “people on the far left” and described the objective as “winning power.”

Talarico has promoted a health care proposal he calls “Medicare for Y’all,” which includes coverage for illegal immigrants. The name resembles Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All proposal.

One of Talarico’s earliest ads mimicked Mamdani’s, and Fortune later proclaimed, “Texas has its own Zohran Mamdani.”

Breitbart News reported on September 1 that during a 2020 Sierra Club climate forum Talarico described capitalism as one of three interconnected “oppressive systems.” He thanked young activists for having “drawn the link between climate change and white supremacy and capitalism in our country,” adding, “And I think only ending the ways that all three of those oppressive systems work together are we gonna be able to begin the process of dismantling them.”

During a 2021 appearance on the Activist Theology podcast, Talarico said of Jesus that “the most popular figure in our country, particularly on the conservative right, is this socialist anarchist from Palestine.”