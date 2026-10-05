Nolte: Rapey Cornell University Is a Democrat Problem, Not an American Problem

The explosive Cornell University gang rape scandal has nothing to do with President Trump, nothing to do with Republicans, nothing to do with America, nothing to do with our culture, nothing to do with men, nothing to do with me, nothing to do with you, and everything to do with yet another failure of an institution run exclusively by leftists and Democrats.

Here are the facts…

New York State’s Democrat Governor, Kathy Hochul, just appointed the state’s disgraced Democrat Attorney General, Letitia James, as special prosecutor. Why? Because Hochul says she is equally outraged over how the Democrat district attorney of Tompkins County and the Democrat-run Cornell University handled an alleged gang-rape case involving seven male students who belong to a student body that is overwhelmingly Democrat.

Not only do leftists have full control over New York, Tompkins County, and Cornell University, but Republicans and conservatives have no say or sway whatsoever. Republicans are completely frozen out of any policy or decision-making involving Cornell… So what does this gang rape scandal have to do with anything other than total and complete failure of Democrat governing and Democrat policy-making?

Nothing.

Yes, here’s yet another look at Leftist Utopia… This is what happens when Democrats have full, unchallenged reign:

Campus Rapes Tripled in 2022, Annual Security Report Discloses

2025 Cornell Survey of Sexual Assault and Related Misconduct results 15 percent of respondents reported experiencing nonconsensual sexual contact (NSC) since entering Cornell — an increase from the 11 percent reported in 2023 and 2021. This rise is driven primarily by undergraduate women, whose experiences reported in the survey increased from 23 percent in 2023 to 35 percent in 2025.

Cornell rarely expels students in sex assault cases Over seven years, Cornell University reported more than 1,200 incidents of sexual violence under New York’s Enough is Enough Law. Out of those incidents, the university expelled or dismissed seven people.



Cornell is not just left-wing. Cornell is crazy left-wing…

So, why are Democrat parents sending their Democrat kids to a Democrat-run school where so many Democrats are accused of sexual misconduct, including rape, even including gang rape; and where — according to no less than the state’s Democrat governor — an alleged gang rape involving seven men was grossly mishandled by this Democrat-run university and the Democrat district attorney?

Would you send your kid to Cornell? Or do you love your kids?

Look, here… Women on the Democrat-run Cornell campus all live in fear of being assaulted by Democrats.

After all, there are alternatives to left-wing higher education.

This just once again proves my point that if you want to live in the safe, clean, and tolerant America Democrats profess to want, all the statistics prove you need to move to MAGA Country.

Wherever Democrats are in charge, the world is dirty, unsafe, violent, full of hate crimes, and super-rapey.