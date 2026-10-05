Socialist Claire Valdez affirmed that a “trans bill of rights” is among the top issues that she wants Democrats to deliver on if they take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

During an appearance on the Hell Gate podcast, Valdez — who is the Democrat candidate running for the seat in New York’s 7th Congressional District — was asked “what more” members of Congress should be doing to end the war in Iran and to “block the sale of arms to Israel.” Darializa Avila Chevalier, the Democrat candidate running for New York’s 13th Congressional District, also appeared on the podcast alongside Valdez.

Valdez and Avila Chevalier were also asked if they had spoken to House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about issues like whether ending the war with Iran is a “condition” for “supporting him as speaker” if Democrats take control of the U.S. House.

“We saw the reporting that Hakeem Jeffries has reached out to you guys, and that you’ve talked with him,” cohost Holly Pretzky said. “Is this something you talked to him about as a condition for, maybe, supporting him as Speaker should Democrats take the House back?”

“We haven’t talked about — we haven’t had that kind of conversation, but I, you know, in my conversation recently I wanted to emphasize how important certain issues were in my district and that were defining parts of my race, and that includes the war,” Valdez responded. “It includes the genocide, Medicare for all, Trans Bill of Rights, like, there are a lot of things that I ran on that I want to deliver for my district, and I think it’s our responsibility to do exactly that.”

When asked by co-host Katie Way how Jeffries “took that,” Valdez admitted that it was “a very cordial conversation.”

“I think he understands that we won our elections because people believe in our visions, right?” Avila Chevalier added. “That is just the reality of where Democrats in this country are at.”