House Democrats are launching a renewed campaign to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) Washington, DC, home was raided this week by federal agents as part of a probe into whether or not the Somali-born congresswoman committed immigration fraud.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) officially introduced the Reimagining Safety Act, just one day after the raid on Omar’s residence by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents:

Ramirez said in a statement:

Every person dead in detention, shot or killed by ICE and CBP, every neighbor deported to a third country, every family separated, every community FEMA failed, every miscarriage due to substandard care, every dissenter wrongfully branded, targeted, and persecuted as ‘terrorist,’ and every threat against our elections by [President] Trump, Markwayne [Mullin], and [Stephen] Miller is a reason DHS must be dismantled and something new must take its place. There are more than a million reasons to take action today.

According to Ramirez, the legislation would “dismantle DHS,” including ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and replace it with a “Department of Community Safety.”

In abolishing ICE, Ramirez’s bill, co-sponsored by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), and Jim McGovern (D-MA), would halt border control, interior immigration enforcement, and migrant detention.

“Instead of the weapon DHS has proven to be, we need a department built on the best parts of who we are and can be, and the best examples of how we can take care of each other in hard times,” Ramirez said.

Last month, Ramirez held a press conference with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) where they suggested ending all immigration detention across the United States.

“Today we are saying we want to abolish ICE,” Ramirez said. “We’re saying we want to end the detention that is creating profits for corporations at the expense of our very own family, friends, and neighbors.”

During an event with Breitbart News, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin called such Democrats “anti-law enforcement.”

“We have the job of protecting the homeland, and it should never be controversial … what it really comes down to is they’re anti-law enforcement,” Mullin said.

WATCH:

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John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.